×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warner gears up for innings 2.0 amidst much fanfare

IANS
NEWS
News
25   //    23 Mar 2019, 18:12 IST
IANS Image
David Warne. (File Photo: IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad's star opener David Warner is back in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League after missing the last edition due to the ban imposed on him by Cricket Australia for his involvement in Sandpaper Gate.

While the suspension didn't include club games, the IPL governing council felt it was best that Warner along with former Australia skipper Steve Smith miss the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Now, with the act of shame behind him, the Australian is as eager as ever to scale back up the dizzy heights that saw him reign supreme as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. And he has the backing of his teammates who have welcomed him with open arms.

Warner - now hipster-bearded - might have physically skipped the league in 2018, but teammates and support staff say that he was there for them over messages and phone throughout the season. In fact, he himself revealed that he was a part of the group chat and would constantly motivate the team.

The statement was seconded by Yusuf Pathan on Saturday when he said that Warner made his presence felt every moment despite being away from the field.

"He did not feature in the team but he was always with us," says teammate Yusuf Pathan.

Team mentor VVS Laxman, whom Warner thanked for the support, said on Friday that the former Aussie vice-captain looked in superb rhythm and is raring to go.

"He is totally fit and raring to go. He has really worked hard on his fitness and also what really amazed me was the kind of rhythm he showed from the first practice session," Laxman said.

Stumper Wriddhiman Saha also welcomed Warner with open arms, saying he became a better player in the Australian's company.

Advertisement

"There is no doubt that Warner is a champion player. The team is definitely looking forward to having him take the field for us. A player like him doesn't come every day and it is an honour to be playing with him," Saha had told IANS.

"While I have also played against him, getting to know him from up close and seeing how he prepares for games and his work ethics also makes you a better player."

The IPL will also be a platform for Warner to get some runs under his belt before the all-important World Cup as national coach Justin Langer has already sounded him and Smith that their performance in the cash-rich league will be closely followed.

Warner underwent an elbow surgery in January during the Bangladesh Premier League, but the 32-year-old made a roaring comeback for his Sydney club Randy Petes with a 77-ball hundred in a one-day game earlier this month.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that it will not be easy for the duo to win their place back in the World Cup squad and Shane Warne recently added that English crowds will "absolutely give it to the disgraced pair during the showpiece event.

But for now, it is all about returning to the league that saw Warner lead the Sunrisers to their maiden title in 2016 and follow that up with some quality knocks in 2017 as he finished as the leading run-getter for the team in 2017.

(Debayan Mukherjee can be contacted at debayan.m@ians.in)

-- IANS

dm/bbh/bg

IANS
NEWS
Smith, Warner to link up with Australia squad for UAE tour 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Top 10 run scorers in IPL 2017
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Players who could shockingly open the innings for each franchise
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who should India pick for the squad - Hardik Pandya or Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
Won't be easy for Smith, Warner on their return: Ponting
RELATED STORY
David Warner: The Man of the IPL
RELATED STORY
Most 50s by a batsman in IPL history 
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Surviving the Barmy Army will be the biggest challenge for Smith and Warner
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner to gel with Australian squad before IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us