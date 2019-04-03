×
Warner's show a testimony of his resilience: Moody

IANS
NEWS
News
16   //    03 Apr 2019, 18:26 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad Head coach Tom Moody addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on April 3, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) David Warner has made a brilliant comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing the 2018 season due to his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody feels the southpaw's current form is a testimony of his resilience and determination.

"We have seen over the course of his (Warner's) career what makes him unique as a player. He had to sit out for 12 months, but he was preparing for six months for his comeback. He has been been preparing more mentally. He is technically sound, so it was all about getting prepared mentally.

"He has come back full of enthusiasm and determination. Warner has an unquenchable thirst for the game and that hasn't been withdrawn. He has always had a positive mindset and has been resilient. To endure what Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft have endured over the last 12 months, they have to be strong," Moody said on the eve of SRH's clash with Delhi Capitals.

The former Australian all-rounder also said that while the top three have been doing well for SRH (Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar as the floater), the middle-order is prepared for days when the top-order will flop.

"There will be times when the middle-order will have to carry a substantial amount of the workload and we have full faith in our middle-order. They will accept the opportunity and challenge," he said.

Asked about the inconsistent show from Delhi Capitals, Moody said: "What Delhi have or haven't done doesn't concern us. We are looking forward to be effective in the conditions that we are provided with."

While Warner hasn't led the team, Moody said his contribution is invaluable. "Warner is someone whose contribution is invaluable and we are lucky to have quite a few of such players," he said.

With 254 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 175, Warner is the leading run-getter in this year's IPL so far.

IANS
NEWS
Warner still a leader within setup: SRH coach Moody
RELATED STORY
