Warner shares special message for Sunrisers' fans

Bengaluru: Australian cricketer David Warner during a practice session ahead of the second test match between India and Australia in Bengaluru on March 3, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) After being forced to miss last year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the wake of the ball-tampering controversey, which also kept him out of out of international cricket for a year, Australian opener David Warner has shared a special message for his IPL fans.

Warner will mark his return to the cash-rich league this year, starting March 23, where he will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ahead of his return to IPL, Warner posted a video of him, which was shared on the official Twitter page of Sunrisers.

"Hi everyone, this is David Warner, I've a special message for all the Orange Army fans..thank you for showing us all the love and support for all these years! Now its our time to give back to our loyal fans," the Aussie opener said in the video.

He also informed that as a return gift, the SRH franchise has decided to keep the rate of 25,000 seats for their first home game at a low price of just Rs 500.

Warner is known for guiding SRH to a title victory in the 2016 edition of the league where he had amassed 848 runs in 17 matches, riding on an excellent average of 60.57.

The Sunrisers will host Rajasthan Royals in their first home game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on March 29.