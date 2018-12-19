Women's BBL 2018-19: 25-year-old Grace Harris smashes a 42-ball century

Grace Harris played a fantastic innings for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League

What's the story?

In the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League, Grace Harris, playing for the Brisbane Heat, notched up the second fastest century in Women's T20 cricket history. The 25-year-old female cricketer scored a 42-ball 100 against the Melbourne Stars, which helped her team win the match quite comfortably.

In case you didn't know...

The fastest century in Women's T20 cricket history was scored by Deandra Dottin, who slammed a 38-ball century in the 2010 Women's WorldT20. While Harris couldn't equal that mark, she does now have the record of the fastest hundred in the Women's Big Bash League.

The heart of the matter

Let's relive that, shall we? Grace Harris with the fastest WBBL century ever 💯#BringTheHeat #WBBL04 pic.twitter.com/0ttFP8RoYa — Brisbane Heat WBBL (@HeatWBBL) December 19, 2018

In the league stage match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League, the Stars batted first. Playing on their home turf, the Brisbane Heat restricted the visitors to 132/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 133, Harris opened the innings with Beth Mooney for Brisbane. The right-hander played the main role in the 138-run opening partnership as the Heat squashed the Melbourne Stars by 10 wickets.

The Brisbane side needed just one run to win when Harris was on 95. She actually wanted to take a single at that point, but was being sent back by her partner.

Harris then hit a six on the next ball to reach her century off just 42 balls. She hit 13 fours and 6 sixes in her epic innings.

Grace helped her team achieve the target in only 10.5 overs. She scored her first fifty off 23 balls, and took only 19 more deliveries to reach the 100-run milestone.

What's next?

The Melbourne Stars will play the Adelaide Strikers next in the league, while Grace Harris will be in action playing for Brisbane Heat on Saturday against the Sydney Sixers.

