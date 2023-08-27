[Watch] 41-year-old Fidel Edwards dismisses Kamran Akmal for a golden duck in US Masters T10 Final

Fidel Edwards did not allow Kamran Akmal to score a single run in the US Masters T10 League 2023 Final. The Caribbean pacer dismissed the Pakistani batter for a golden duck off the opening ball of the contest between New York Warriors and Texas Chargers.

The final of the US Masters T10 League got underway earlier today in Florida. New York Warriors are up against the Texas Chargers in the summit clash of the inaugural edition of US Masters T10.

Texas Chargers won the toss and opted to field first. Kamran Akmal came out to open the batting for New York Warriors along with former Sri Lankan captain, TM Dilshan. Fidel Edwards charged in with the new ball to open the bowling for the Chargers.

Edwards bowled a short delivery straightaway. Akmal tried to pull it towards the mid-wicket region. However, he could not time the shot to perfection and ended up chopping the ball onto his stumps.

Akmal was in decent touch during the previous games. He scored an eight-ball 23 for New York Warriors during their match against Morrisville Unity, while in the previous battle against the Texas Chargers, he scored 15 runs off 11 balls.

Fidel Edwards could not take more wickets in US Masters T10 League 2023

Although Edwards started the final with a wicket off the first ball, he could not add more wickets to his tally in the summit clash. He completed his quota of two overs for the Texas Chargers and ended with figures of 1/21.

Jonathan Carter played a brilliant knock of 39 runs from 16 deliveries for the New York Warriors, helping them post a 92-run total on the board. Chasing 93 for a win, the Texas Chargers have started well. It will be interesting to see which team wins the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League.