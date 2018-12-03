Watch: Australian teenager smashes six sixes in an over

Oliver Davies

Australian teen sensation, Oliver Davies, has created history at the Under-19 National Championships by smashing six sixes in an over against Northern Territory. He also managed to score a historic double century.

The New South Wales Metro captain, who plays for Manly-Warringah CC in Sydney, produced a blistering knock of 207 off just 115 deliveries. The Sydney teenager helped his team to post a huge total of 406 on the board for the loss of just four wickets.

Davies, who has represented Australia at U-16 and U-19 levels, became the first cricketer to smash a double century in the history of this tournament. After scoring his first 100 off 74 balls, he took just 39 balls to reach his second century.

He hit 17 sixes and 14 fours during his record-breaking double century, and also achieved the amazing feat of hitting six sixes in an over, which came off the bowling of off-spinner Jack James.

"After the first two sixes I had it in the back of my head I wanted to give it a crack and it paid off at the end," NSW Metro's captain Davies told cricket.com.au. “I was trying to target (the area) from forward square to cow corner and I was just getting down on the back leg, almost before it was even bowled, and trying to slog sweep them over mid-wicket."

The 18-year-old said that it was an amazing feeling to hit the ball cleanly in the first game of the competition.

"It was amazing - in the first game of the tournament, to hit the ball so cleanly, it was a great feeling. I was hoping to put a big score on the board for the team and after setting an early base, I just took it from there and hit them pretty well," he added.

With the help of the skipper's record-setting double century, NSW Metro won the match by a huge margin of 168 runs. Davies, who destroyed the opponents with the bat, also took a wicket with the ball.

Watch the video here:

Ollie Davies had a day out at the #U19Champs today!



207 from 115 balls including 17 sixes.



And six of those sixes came off one over. 😲 pic.twitter.com/ktFZJVkCHm — Cricket NSW (@CricketNSW) December 3, 2018