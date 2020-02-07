WATCH: Bails don’t fall despite ball hitting the stumps in Ranji Trophy match

Picture courtesy: Twitter

The on-going 86th edition of the prestigious Ranji Trophy has seen several bizarre moments, with the latest coming from the fourth day of the match between Saurashtra and Mumbai in Rajkot. Saurashtra all-rounder Kamlesh Makvana received a lucky reprieve against Mumbai seamer Royston Dias.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 36th over when Dias, who was bowling from round the wicket, bowled a delivery which pitched on the off-stump and moved enough for the batsman to be deceived.

A sound was heard when the ball went past the bat and the fielders appealed for a caught behind but the umpire ruled the decision in the batsman’s favour. Replays confirmed that the sound had come not because the batsman edged the ball but because the ball had hit the stumps on its way to Mumbai wicket-keeper and captain Aditya Tare. But despite the ball hitting the stumps, the bails did not go off.

On the back of Suryakumar Yadav’s whirlwind 134 (130) and Shams Mulani’s 92 (98), Mumbai declared at 362/7 in only 67 overs in the third innings to post the formidable target of 290 runs.

At tea on day four, Saurashtra were 103 for seven needing to bat out a minimum of 28 overs to walk away with three points. In the last five overs of the day, Mumbai needed three wickets but that wasn’t to happen and the match ended in a draw.