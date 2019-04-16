×
Watch: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed gets emotional after World Cup omission

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
2.07K   //    16 Apr 2019, 22:51 IST

Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed

What's the story?

Bangladesh announced its 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC 2019 World Cup earlier today. The Tigers have included some of its top players, like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, among others, for the World Cup in England.

Yet the selectors did not consider talented fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. The decision created a huge debate in the media. After the announcement, Taskin could not control his emotions while giving an interview to Bangladeshi reporters.

The background

This year’s World Cup would be one of the most competitive ones in the history of cricket as all the nations are looking very strong on paper. Just like India, Australia and New Zealand, Bangladesh also released its squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The squad features Mashrafe Mortaza as captain of the side, with Shakib Al Hasan being the vice-captain. The selectors have picked a balanced squad for the event, while leaving an emotional Taskin Ahmed out of their squad.

Also Read - ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for World Cup

The heart of the matter

The announcement turned into disappointment for Taskin Ahmed, with the news of his omission leading to him shedding tears while having an interview with the media. Videos surfaced on social media, showing an emotional Taskin talking to reporters.

Taskin was a part of the squad that toured New Zealand earlier this year, but was ruled due to an injury. The right-arm pacer has played 27 ODIs for Bangladesh and has 41 wickets to his name.

What's next?

Even without Taskin Ahmed, the Bangladesh squad is looking a balanced one with all the previous World Cup heroes featuring in it. As for Taskin, one wishes him the best of luck for the future.

Till now, New Zealand, Australia and India have announced their squads. Others are expected to submit their lists by the 23rd of this month.

