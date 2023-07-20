[Watch] Asia Cup 2023 trophy is unveiled in presence of Pakistan cricket stars & new PCB chairman 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the trophy and schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in a grand event on Wednesday evening. Pakistan are hosting the tournament after almost 15 years. Sri Lanka emerged victorious by beating India in the final in 2008 when the event was last played in the country.

PCB is organizing it in a hybrid model as BCCI refused to send the Indian team to their country. Four matches will take place in Lahore and Multan in Pakistan, while Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka will host nine games. Nepal will face Pakistan in the curtain raiser of Asia Cup 2023 on August 30 in Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Twitter handle gave a glimpse of the trophy unveiling event to the fans by sharing a video. In it, Pakistan cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Waqar Younis, along with PCB dignitaries, can be seen revealing the trophy and then posing for pictures. The video was captioned:

Behold the spectacle! Witness the dazzling unveiling of the ACC Men's #AsiaCup2023 trophy

Our fans have waited for this for a long time: PCB management committee chair Zaka Ashraf

PCB management committee chair, Zaka Ashraf, expressed delight in getting the opportunity to host Asia Cup 2023. He revealed that their fans have waited for a long time and ensured that they will strive hard to make it a success. He said:

"As Event Hosts, the ACC's Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement provides us absolute clarity on how we will plan and deliver this tournament so that it is enjoyable for the participants and the fans. For Pakistan, it will be the homecoming of the ACC Asia Cup after 15 long years.

He added:

"Our fans have waited for this for a long time and, as such, we look forward to making it bigger and better so that the fans and participants can start counting down days leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host in February 2025."

In the upcoming Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will meet on September 2 in Kandy during the group stages.