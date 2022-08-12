[WATCH] Cheteshwar Pujara clobbers 22 runs in 1 over; shocked Twitterati say, “it can’t be him”

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara displayed a completely different side to his batting, smashing 22 runs in an over for Sussex against Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The unbelievable occurrence happened in the 45th over of Sussex’ innings in Birmingham on Friday. Sussex were set to chase 311 in the Group A match and the Indian batter, leading the side, clobbered Warwickshire pacer Liam Norwell for 22 runs.

The 34-year-old, renowned for his stubborn defence, brought out his flamboyant side and struck three fours and a six during the over. His strokes also included a cheeky ramp behind the wicket.

The official Twitter handle of Sussex Cricket shared the video of Pujara’s brilliant batting. Watch the clip below:

TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from 4 2 4 2 6 4TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1 4 2 4 2 6 4TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 https://t.co/jbBOKpgiTI

The veteran Indian cricketer’s fabulous knock, however, went in vain. He was dismissed for 107 off 79 balls at the start of the 49th over. Pujara smashed seven fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 135.44. Chasing 311, Sussex ended on 306 for 7.

How Twitter reacted to Pujara’s Pant-like innings

There were quite a few intriguing reactions on Twitter to the Test specialist’s blazing knock. Most were surprised with the range of Pujara’s hitting and also the ease with which he pulled off those strokes. Here are some interesting Twitter reactions to the Indian cricketer’s unexpected knock:

Jamie @Jamie34886557 @SussexCCC @cheteshwar1 Needed him in the T20!! He’s doing great today as he has all season, so lucky to have him! @SussexCCC @cheteshwar1 Needed him in the T20!! He’s doing great today as he has all season, so lucky to have him!

Earlier, Warwickshire elected to bat first after winning the toss. Opener Rob Yates’ 114 and half-centuries from Will Rhodes (76) and Michael Burgess (58) lifted the team to 310 for 6.

In response, Pujara smashed a scintillating hundred while opener Ali Orr scored 81. Krunal Pandya claimed 3 for 51 from Warwickshire. Sussex needed 12 runs to win in the last over bowled by George Garrett but managed only seven.

