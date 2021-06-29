Watch: Dwayne Bravo relives his time in India

Dwayne Bravo has fondly looked back at his time in India by sharing a series of clips on social media.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder took to Instagram to share several memories from his past stays in India, reposting some of the stories shared by popular DJ Ana. You can check out some of Dwayne Bravo’s stories here.

Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram Stories to share clips of him performing in India. The videos were reposted from the account of DJ Ana, who had accompanied the mercurial all-rounder as he toured the country with his team. Sharing the memories, Bravo wrote that he can’t wait to perform with the Champion team in India again.

The clips shared by DJ Bravo and DJ Ana seem to be from their music tour in July 2019. The all-rounder had performed with his team in the cities of Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai on that occasion. You can have a look at DJ Ana’s stories here.

With both IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup scheduled in UAE, it may be a while before Dwayne Bravo returns to India.

Dwayne Bravo is currently taking part in the South Africa series

Dwayne Bravo is gearing up for the third T20I between West Indies and South Africa, which takes place in Grenada today. The five-match series is currently level 1-1. The 37-year-old is part of the squad for the third T20I, with West Indies naming an unchanged squad for the encounter.

The veteran all-rounder has been in good touch across the first two games, picking up two wickets in two games at an economy of six. Although he hasn’t batted much in the series, Dwayne Bravo has a strike rate of 166.67.

West Indies would be buoyed by Dwayne Bravo’s performances against South Africa. With the all-rounder being one of the senior members of the team, his form bodes well for the side as they seek to defend their crown in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

