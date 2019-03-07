Watch: Faf du Plessis calls David Miller as 'MSD' after attempted stumping

Faf Du Plessis called David Miller as "MSD" for his brilliant work behind the stumps

What's the story?

Part-time wicket-keeper David Miller was praised by his captain Faf du Plessis as "MSD" for his brilliant stumping attempt during the second ODI of the ongoing tournament against Sri Lanka. South Africa increased their lead to 2-0 after defeating the Lankans by 113 runs in the second ODI.

The background

During the 32nd over of Sri Lanka's innings, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock had to leave the field and hence David Miller decided to put on the gloves for the remainder of the game. Sri Lanka were already 9 wickets down and were on the verge of losing the game.

The details

In the fourth delivery of the Imran Tahir over, the leg-spinner bowled an off-break which went away from the right-handed Oshada Fernando in the crease. Fernando failed to connect the delivery with his big heave and the ball was seeming to miss everything.

It was at this juncture that David Miller caught hold of the ball and quickly dislodged the bails thereby prompting a stumping appeal.

Impressed with his wicket-keeping skills, skipper Du Plessis showed his funny side when he referred to David Miller as "MSD". MS Dhoni is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world who is known for his quick response times which has often resulted in unlikely stumpings. Hence, Faf was right in using his CSK skipper's name to applaud Miller's work behind the stumps.

Watch the incident here:

South Africa eventually won the game and asserted their dominance over the team from Sri Lanka.

What's next?

South Africa would now take on Sri Lanka in Durban on March 10, 2019 and would hope to seal the series with two matches to go. Both the teams would then be a part of a 3-match T20 tournament before the tour ends.