Watch: Helicopter lands on ground, forces play to stop in County game

Cricket has seen some bizarre pitch invaders in recent times, from Jarvo 69 to the adorable dog 'Dazzle'. However, the County match between Gloucestershire and Durham at the Bristol County Ground was interrupted by something completely different on Tuesday, a helicopter.

Durham bowler Chris Rushworth tweeted a video of an air ambulance landing on the field as the players made their way back to their dugouts.

"This is a first!!!!! Helicopter stops play," he tweeted.

Gloucestershire tweeted saying that the helicopter had to make a landing due to "a critical incident" in the area.

Soon after, the County team tweeted to say that the helicopter had left the field after the incident was tended to.

Thankfully they have been able to tend to a nearby incident and play can now continue!



The Great Western Air Ambulance has left the field. Thankfully they have been able to tend to a nearby incident and play can now continue!



The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity tweeted to apologise for the interruption and "the slightly unorthodox fielding position."

In the match, the Durham openers got off to a watchful start after opting to bat. However, Glocestershire's David Payne struck twice in two deliveries to remove opener Michael Jones and no.3 Scott Borthwick, who is also Durham's captain.

Payney has taken his second wicket in two balls as Borthwick edges to Hammond for a duck 🦆



Payney has taken his second wicket in two balls as Borthwick edges to Hammond for a duck. Bedingham in next for Durham on 25/2.



However, Alex Lees and David Bedingham steadied the ship for the visitors after Payne's double blow.

Durham were 67/2 at the time of writing.

Gloucestershire on track for promotion in County Championship

Gloucestershire, playing under the leadership of James Bracey after Chris Dent stepped down as captain after four years, look set for promotion from Division 2 of the County Championship.

They are second in the table behind Essex with two wins from three matches. They lost the third match that they played.

Durham, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of Division 2 in the County Championship, with one win and one draw from two matches.

Recent interruptions in cricket matches

Daniel Jarvis, better known to cricket fans as 'Jarvo 69', became infamous over the recent Test series between England and India as he came on to the pitch not once, not twice, but three times.

He was eventually arrested after his third attempt, when he barged into England batsman Jonny Bairstow at The Oval.

However, not all pitch invaders have been as notorious.

During an All-Ireland T20 Women's Cup semi-final, the dog named 'Dazzle' ran on to the pitch and even helped retrieve the ball after an overthrow.

Fans loved the furry fielder and ICC too bestowed Dazzle with a special 'Dog of the Month' award.

ICC also bestowed the adorable dog with a couple of more honours - Player of the Moment award and Best Fielder in Ireland Cricket.

