[Watch] Highlights of thrilling US Masters T10 League 2023 final between New York Warriors and Texas Chargers

The final of the US Masters T10 League 2023 between New York Warriors and Texas Chargers in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday turned out to be a thriller. The summit clash in fact went into the Super Over, with the Texas Chargers prevailing in the end.

Texas Chargers won the toss and opted to bowl first in the US Masters T10 League 2023 final. They did a good job with the ball to restrict the New York Warriors to 92/6. Ehsan Adil was the star performer for the fielding side, registering figures of 3/11 from two overs. He got the scalps of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Richard Levi, and Shahid Afridi.

Earlier, Fidel Edwards got the Texas Chargers off to the perfect start, cleaning up Kamran Akmal for a golden duck. Imran Khan and Thisara Perera also chipped in with a wicket each. For the New York Warriors, Jonathan Carter’s 39* off 17 balls, which featured three fours and three sixes gave his team something to bowl.

Texas Chargers lost Mukhtar Ahmed for 6 in the chase as he was bowled by Sohail Khan. However, a second-wicket stand of 46 between Mohammad Hafeez (46 off 17) and Ben Dunk (20 off 12) put the chasing side in a commanding position. Following their dismissals, though, the Texas Chargers suffered a stunning batting collapse.

The chasing side were 82/4 after eight overs, but Sohail claimed four wickets in the ninth over to reduce the Chargers to 84/8. New York Warriors pacer dismissed Upul Tharanga (1), Phil Mustard (0), Perera (4), and Neil Broom (1). Afridi got the wickets of Sohail Tanvir (8) and Edwards (0) off the last two balls of the innings to take the contest into the Super Over.

What happened in the Super Over of the US Masters T10 League 2023 final?

Batting first, the Texas Chargers scored 15/1 in the Super Over. Dunk and Mukhtar hit one six each off Sohail. Chasing 16, the New York Warriors were held to 13/0. Afridi failed to find the big hits against Tanvir. Carter slapped the last ball for six, but it was too little too late.

Sohail was named Player of the Match in the US Masters T10 League 2023 final for his incredible fiver-fer, while Hafeez was named Player of the Series for smashing 210 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 253.01.