×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch : James Pattinson guides the ball onto his own stumps to lose his wicket in a bizarre manner

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
201   //    12 Mar 2019, 14:22 IST

Victoria's James Pattinson couldn't believe his luck as he accidentally guided the ball back onto his own stumps in the JLT Sheffield Shield clash against NSW
Victoria's James Pattinson couldn't believe his luck as he accidentally guided the ball back onto his own stumps in the JLT Sheffield Shield clash against NSW

What's the story?

Currently out of favor Australian pacer, James Pattinson lost his wicket in the weirdest manner while batting for the Victoria men's team against the New South Wales Blues in the JLT Sheffield Shield.

Making his return to the Sheffield Shield, Pattinson came out to bat at No. 8 with the Victorian team struggling at 64/6. However, he could not lift his side out of trouble as he lost his wicket due to his hard luck.

The background

Victoria had won the toss and elected to bat first against the New South Wales Blues in a Sheffield Shield match at the Drummoyne Oval in Drummoyne. The Victorian side got off to a horrendous start as their top order could not tackle the New South Wales bowlers.

Victoria lost their 6 wickets for 64 runs, which invited James Pattinson to the crease. To make matters worse for Victoria, Cameron White was the seventh bastman to be dismissed when the scorecard read a mere 75. Peter Siddle then joined Pattinson in the middle.

The heart of the matter

In the 47th over of the Victorian innings, Pattinson guided a ball from Trent Copeland straight into his stumps while batting at the score of 8 runs off 34 balls. He first tried to defend the ball but the ball went behind him. In order to save the ball from hitting the stumps, Pattinson tried to alter its direction with his bat.

But the movement of the bat instead guided the ball straight into the stumps as Pattinson lost his wicket in a bizarre manner.

What's next?

Victoria were all out for just 106 runs in the first innings but their bowlers made a superb comeback in the match as they restricted New South Wales to 97/7 before the end of the first day's play.

Going into second day, Victoria would like to finish off the tail of NSW quite cheaply and would then look to bat well and take a handsome lead in the second innings.

Topics you might be interested in:
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018-19 New South Wales Cricket Victoria Cricket James Pattinson Trent Copeland
10 best players of all time from New South Wales
RELATED STORY
Watch: Australian teenager smashes six sixes in an over
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players of all time from South Australia
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Queensland
RELATED STORY
BBL 08: Adelaide Strikers call back James Pattinson after controversial decision
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: Twitter in shock after a bizarre ball-tracking fail
RELATED STORY
Watch: Katie Perkins gets out in the most bizarre way
RELATED STORY
Top 5 instances where the Batsman was given out for handling the ball (Video)
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Michael Holding had the stumps flying, but with his boots
RELATED STORY
Bowlers to win 'Man of the Series' awards in their debut Test series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australian Sheffield Shield
| Fri, 22 Feb
WAU 279/10 & 147/10
NSW 477/8
New South Wales won by an innings and 51 runs
WAU VS NSW live score
| Fri, 22 Feb
QUE 441/10 & 202/7
VIC 344/10 & 304/7
Victoria won by 3 wickets
QUE VS VIC live score
| Sat, 23 Feb
SAU 257/10 & 319/10
TAS 467/10 & 110/4
Tasmania won by 6 wickets
SAU VS TAS live score
| Sun, 03 Mar
NSW 150/10 & 298/10
QUE 185/10 & 89/10
New South Wales won by 174 runs
NSW VS QUE live score
| Sun, 03 Mar
SAU 159/10 & 240/10
WAU 157/10 & 243/4
Western Australia won by 6 wickets
SAU VS WAU live score
| Mon, 04 Mar
VIC 454/10 & 307/3
TAS 286/10 & 197/5
Match Drawn
VIC VS TAS live score
| 11:30 PM
QUE 115/10 & 130/10
SAU 71/10 & 94/7 (38.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: South Australia need 81 runs to won
QUE VS SAU live score
| 11:30 PM
QUE 115/10 & 130/10
SAU 71/10 & 94/7 (38.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: South Australia need 81 runs to won
QUE VS SAU live score
| 11:30 PM
VIC 106/10
NSW 97/7 (40.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: New South Wales trail Victoria by 9 runs with 3 wickets remaining
VIC VS NSW live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 334/7 (96.0 ov)
TAS
Day 1 | Stumps: Tasmania won the toss and elected to bowl.
WAU VS TAS live score
| Tue, 19 Mar, 11:30 PM
Tasmania
New South Wales
TAS VS NSW preview
| Wed, 20 Mar, 12:00 AM
South Australia
Victoria
SAU VS VIC preview
| Wed, 20 Mar, 02:30 AM
Western Australia
Queensland
WAU VS QUE preview
Final | Wed, 27 Mar, 11:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us