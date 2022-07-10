[Watch] Pakistan cricketers offer Eid ul Azha prayers and greet each other before a training session in Colombo

Pakistan cricketers recently offered Eid ul Azha prayers at their team hotel in Colombo on Sunday. Soon after, the players greeted and embraced each other warmly on the occasion of Eid.

Following this, they left the hotel premises and traveled to the R. Premadasa International Stadium to train for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The official Instagram handle of the Sri Lankan cricket board gave Pakistan cricket fans a peek into their favorite players' activities on Eid by sharing a video. In it, fans can catch a glimpse of the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and others joyfully wishing Eid Mubarak to their teammates. SLC shared the following video and captioned it:

"Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world!✨. Therealpcb offered Eid ul Azha prayers at the team hotel today before departing for training at the R. Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo."'

You can watch the video below:

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka full schedule and squad

The Babar Azam-led side will kick off their Sri Lanka tour with a practice match on July 11 in Colombo. 36-year-old leg spinner Yasir Shah has made a comeback into the Pakistan Test squad for the series after almost a year gap.

Here is the itinerary for the series:

Warm-up match - July 11 (Monday) - July 13 (Wednesday) | Venue - Colts, Colombo | Start time - 04:30 AM (GMT) / 10:00 AM (Local)

1st Test - July 16 (Saturday) - July 20 (Wednesday) | Venue - Galle International Stadium, Galle | Start time - 04:30 AM (GMT) / 10:00 AM (Local)

2nd Test - July 24 (Sunday) - July 28 (thursday) | Venue - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo | Start time - 04:30 AM (GMT) / 10:00 AM (Local)

18-man squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

