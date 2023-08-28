[Watch] PCB unveils Pakistan’s jersey for 2023 ODI World Cup ft. Babar Azam

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its jersey for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

In a post shared by PCB on X (previously known as Twitter), Pakistan’s jersey can be seen with the official logo of the tournament as well as the PCB logo and the national flag. Among major changes, it included two light green strips with the title sponsor’s logo on their arm.

In the post, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and women's cricketers, including captain Nida Dar, can be seen wearing the new Pakistan jersey.

In an official release, the PCB said:

“The Star Nation Jersey signifies more than a mere piece of apparel; it embodies the profound connection between Pakistan's cricketing heroes and their steadfast supporters."

It added:

"Drawing inspiration from celestial bodies, each star symbolizes brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements. This design philosophy encapsulates the spirit of cricketing excellence, resonating deeply with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast.”

The fans can buy the jersey by visiting PCB’s official website.

Pakistan will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6. The Men in Green will face off against arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14.

Babar Azam and Co. will look forward to winning their second ODI World Cup. Pakistan won their last title under Imran Khan in 1992.

Pakistan’s full schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup

October 6: vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 8: vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14: vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20: vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23: vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27: vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31: vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4: vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

November 11: vs England in Kolkata

November 15: 1st semifinal in Mumbai

November 16: 2nd semifinal in Kolkata

November 19: Final

Pakistan are in terrific form ahead of the World Cup. They recently beat Afghanistan 3-0 in a bilateral series. With the win, they also became the new No. 1 ODI team by eclipsing Australia.

Babar Azam and Co. have already announced their 18-member squad for the Asia Cup, which is likely to play the World Cup as well. The Men in Green will next be in action against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup opener in Multan on August 30.