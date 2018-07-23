Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WATCH: Sarfraz Ahmed ditches gloves, turns bowler

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
2.57K   //    23 Jul 2018, 18:56 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK

While Pakistan's ODI series against Zimbabwe might have had all its limelight hogged by the rising stock of Fakhar Zaman, victorious skipper Sarfraz Ahmed ditched the gloves and decided to bowl at a stage where a Pakistani win seemed certain.

Wicket-keeper Zaman standing in an awkward squat, the potbellied captain bowling off-spin with his cap intact on his head, the comical scene might just as well have been out of a game of village cricket.

While the likes of MS Dhoni and Matthew Wade have had success with ball, and have actually managed to look menacing on occasions, Sarfraz's teammates wouldn't want to see his loopy long hops a lot more times.

His efforts meant hilarity ensued all over as even the Zimbabweans, in the face of another humiliating whitewash, managed a few smiles and social media erupted into a flurry of amused tweets, Sarfraz truly had his moment's worth.


Bowling with the security of defending 150 runs in three overs, his loopy offspinners had more Dwayne Leverock in them than Saeed Ajmal. In his second over, counterpart glovesman Peter Moor got hold of one of his deliveries which dropped short and screaming to be smoked, and sent it sailing over mid wicket.

His antics were preceded by Imam-ul-Haq tonning up again, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman was among the runs once again.

Chasing 365, the hosts never looked spirited enough to even attempt to stave off a whitewash, a rather lackluster performance saw them scoring just 233 runs in 50 overs for the loss of only four wickets.

Non-bowlers grabbing hold of the cherry and running in with their idiosyncratic resemblance of a sprint is one of the better spectacles on the cricket field.

Who can forget the Trent Bridge Test match of 2014, when Alastair Cook, bored of India's attempt at securing a draw, ran in to bowl at Ishant Sharma, his action a parody of Bob Willis's?

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
