[Watch] Sarfaraz Khan's emotional tribute to Sidhu Moosewala after scoring century in Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan paid a heart-rending tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala after scoring a magnificent century in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, June 23.

Sarfaraz came to bat when Mumbai were 147-3 after 50.1 overs. The top order had fallen without a big score and the middle order was doing the same. But the right-handed batter dug in and smashed his 101 off 190 balls. He reached his century with a boundary against spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the 114th over.

The youngster unfurled an animated celebration, punching the air and letting out an intense, teary-eyed roar. He then did the thigh-five, a popular signature step of Moosewala, which gained emotional significance when the Punjabi singer's father did it proudly during his son's funeral procession.

Here's a video of the same:

Moosewala, one of the most popular and revered singers of his generation, was brutally shot dead on May 29 at the age of 28 in his home district of Mansa.

Sarfaraz Khan's magical run continues

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep After 24 first class games, Sarfaraz Khan is averaging 81 and counting. Has hit 8 hundreds, latest in the Ranji final. It’s highest FC average since Sir Don Bradman for someone with over 2000 runs. If that’s not good enough to get an India call up, tell me what is! #RanjiFinal After 24 first class games, Sarfaraz Khan is averaging 81 and counting. Has hit 8 hundreds, latest in the Ranji final. It’s highest FC average since Sir Don Bradman for someone with over 2000 runs. If that’s not good enough to get an India call up, tell me what is! #RanjiFinal

This was Sarfaraz's fourth century in this year's Ranji Trophy. Earlier, he scored 275 (401) against Saurashtra, 63 and 48 in two innings against Goa, 165 (181) against Odisha, 153 (205) against Uttrakhand in the quarter-finals, and two more 40-plus scores against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals.

He has now taken his overall season tally past the 900-run mark, becoming the top run-scorer of the season. This is the 24-year-old's second consecutive 900-plus season, having hit 928 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 78.64 in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. Such stellar form has prompted fans and pundits alike to demand his maiden call-up to India's Test side.

Leading Mumbai to a win in the final would arguably bring that dream one step closer. At Lunch on Day 2, he's batting on 119 off 224 balls, with the team's score at 351-8.

