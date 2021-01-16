Watch: South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi shares video of tight security in Pakistan

The South African cricket team reached Karachi on Saturday (January 16) ahead of their historic series against Pakistan. Tabraiz Shamsi is a part of the visiting squad.

The left-arm wrist-spinner shared a clip of the tight security the Proteas have received in Pakistan.

International cricket stopped in Pakistan because of an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team during their visit to the country in 2009. However, Pakistan has worked on increasing its security levels, and multiple nations have toured them recently.

The South African cricket team is on its first Pakistan tour since October 2007. Tabraiz Shamsi labeled the security in the country as 'Real Life Call of Duty.'

The South African cricket team will play two Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan from January 26 to February 14. The tour will begin with a Test in Karachi.

The two sides will then lock horns in the final game of their ICC World Test Championship series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Tabraiz Shamsi will be looking to use this opportunity to cement his place in the Proteas Test team, as sub-continental pitches tend to assist spinners.

Shamsi has played just two Tests for South Africa, scalping six wickets. He made his Test debut against Australia in November 2016, while his last appearance in the whites came against Sri Lanka in July 2018.

Tabraiz Shamsi has been more successful in the shorter formats

Tabraiz Shamsi has played 22 ODIs for South Africa

Lahore is set to host the three T20I matches between South Africa and Pakistan.

While Tabraiz Shamsi is not the team's first-choice spinner in red-ball cricket, he has done well in limited-overs cricket.

Shamsi has represented the South African team in 22 ODIs and 25 T20Is, taking 47 wickets in white-ball cricket.

It will be interesting to see if Shamsi could earn a place in the playing XI for the Tests against Pakistan.