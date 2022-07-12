[WATCH] Team India pacer Umesh Yadav claims his first wicket for Middlesex, cleans up Worcestershire batter Taylor Cornall 

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav claimed his first wicket for Middlesex on Day 1 of the County Championship Division Two match against Worcestershire in Northwood on Monday (July 11).

Yadav joined Middlesex for the remainder of the 2022 county season as a replacement for Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi. The latter has returned home to prepare for the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old Indian fast bowler made his county debut on Tuesday. He tasted his first success when he bowled Worcestershire’s left-handed batter Taylor Cornall for 11. Cornall attempted to defend a delivery from the Indian pacer but was beaten for pace. The ball sneaked through his defense and crashed into the stumps.

Middlesex’s official Twitter handle shared a video of Umesh Yadav’s maiden county wicket. The clip was uploaded with the caption:

"YADAV SENDS STUMPS FLYING. Take a look at @y_umesh's first wicket in a Middlesex shirt 👀 More of the same to come throughout the summer.”

Earlier, Middlesex won the toss and elected to bat first in the four-day game. Their first innings lasted only 59.1 overs as they were bundled out for 188. Luke Hollman top-scored with 62 while Tom Helm was unbeaten on 50. Yadav registered a three-ball duck in his first county knock.

In response to Middlesex’ first-innings total, Worcestershire were 100/5 by stumps on Day 1. Tim Murtagh claimed 2/22. Apart from Umesh Yadav, Toby Roland-Jones and Helm claimed one wicket apiece.

Yadav can make a huge difference: Middlesex's Head of Men's Performance Cricket

While announcing the signing of Umesh Yadav, Middlesex asserted that they are confident of him making a difference. Middlesex’s Head of Men’s Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman, said in an official statement:

“It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we’ve been looking for the right player to replace him.”

He added:

“Yadav can make a huge difference for us for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup.”

The right-arm pacer has represented India in 52 Tests, 75 ODIs and seven T20Is and has 273 international scalps to his name.

