[WATCH] “Virat bhai, thoda sa sidha” - Ishan Kishan tries to do a Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of his Test debut

Team India’s debutant wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan showed plenty of energy and enthusiasm on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

While it was understandable that Kishan did not show too many signs of nerves as he has already played a few limited-overs matches for India, his overenthusiasm behind the stumps was caught on camera more than once.

Kishan was handed a surprise Test debut in place of Srikar Bharat, who was dropped for the Dominica match after a poor showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia at The Oval.

India fielded first after losing the toss. Kishan was impressive behind the stumps, taking two good catches to dismiss Raymon Reifer (2) and Joshua Da Silva (2). Apart from his glovework, he also made a mark with his comments, which were caught on the stump mic. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Kishan is heard adjusting the field with comments like:

“Virat bhai, thoda sa sidha bas. Yash thoda sidha [Virat, Yash please move a bit straighter].”

He is also heard making some weird noises in his endeavor to express excitement, clearly looking at home in his debut Test.

How Ishan Kishan took his two catches on Day 1 in Dominica

Kishan, whose keeping skills were under question ahead of the Test match, took a good low catch to send back Reifer for 2.

Team India pacer Shardul Thakur bowled a delivery a little fuller and wider to the West Indian batter, who attempted a drive but only ended up getting a nick. The ball was dying as it made its way towards the keeper. However, Kishan leaped to his left and stretched his arms to complete a very good catch.

The debutant Indian keeper-batter also took the catch to dismiss Joshua Da Silva. The latter attempted to cut a delivery from left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja but got an edge. Kishan fumbled on the first attempt but managed to complete the catch on the rebound.

Meanwhile, after dismissing West Indies for 150, India went to stumps on Day 1 in Dominica at 80/0.

