[Watch] When Misbah-ul-Haq gave an epic reply to Shoaib Malik's 'Happy because away from family' comment

Shoaib Malik's personal life has become a topic of discussion in cricketing circles of late. The former Pakistan captain recently grabbed the headlines by getting married to Sana Javed. He posted a few pictures from his wedding, leaving many fans surprised.

Malik was hitched to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza for a long time and share a five-year-old son, Izhaan. However, their marriage ended with a divorce.

Amid the news of Malik's wedding, an old video of him being trolled by former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has resurfaced on the internet. Both players worked for a popular TV show in Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2022.

The show's host shared a behind-the-scenes clip, where he asked Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik about the reason why Misbah-ul-Haq had a big smile on his face that morning.

"Because he is a morning person. Unlike you," Wasim Akram replied.

"Why he is happy? Because he is away from his family (laughs)," Shoaib Malik joked.

Misbah-ul-Haq hilariously took a shot at Malik with the following reply:

"Accha, insan ko jo masle khud hote hai woh samajhta hai har bande ko wohi masle hote hai." (A person thinks if he is facing issues with something, even the other person has the same issues).

Shoaib Malik is currently playing for Fortune Barishal in Bangladesh Premier League 2024

The 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) is currently underway in Mirpur. Malik, who has not played international cricket for Pakistan since November 2021, is a part of the Fortune Barishal team in BPL 2024. He has played three games so far, returning with scores of 17*, 5* and 7.

Expand Tweet

With the ball, he bowled an expensive spell of 0/18 in one over against the Khulna Tigers. Notably, Malik bowled three no-balls in that over.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App