WBBL 2019/2020 | Ellyse Perry suffers shoulder injury

18 Nov 2019

Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Sydney Sixers and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry suffered a shoulder injury during the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League on Sunday, and the injury is set to sideline her for one to three weeks, owing to which she is expected to miss her side's upcoming clash against the Hobart Hurricanes.

According to the reports, Perry sustained a low-grade AC injury in her right shoulder when she landed awkwardly while fielding against Melbourne Renegades. In a desperate attempt to stop a Courtney Webb shot in the 12th over, Perry landed badly with her entire weight on the right shoulder.

The Sixers lost the nail-biter as Webb hit a six off South African pacer Marizanne Kapp on the last ball of the match, with Renegades needing five runs to win from one ball.

Doubts about the seriousness of the injury still linger on and further assessments will reveal the time duration for which Perry will sit out. However, there are speculations that she might miss the remaining league stage matches for the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing 2019 WBBL.

According to the Sydney Sixers team management, the announcement read -

Perry will miss this Wednesday’s match at North Sydney Oval before undergoing further assessment later this week. Club medical staff will provide further information then.

Perry has been in sensational form this season as well, scoring 469 runs in nine outings at an average of 93.80, including four fifties. The star all-rounder also has four wickets to her name, and her absence could prove to be a blow for the Sixers.