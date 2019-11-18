×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WBBL 2019/2020 | Ellyse Perry suffers shoulder injury

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
18 Nov 2019, 16:40 IST

Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Ellyse Perry
Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Sydney Sixers and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry suffered a shoulder injury during the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League on Sunday, and the injury is set to sideline her for one to three weeks, owing to which she is expected to miss her side's upcoming clash against the Hobart Hurricanes. 

According to the reports, Perry sustained a low-grade AC injury in her right shoulder when she landed awkwardly while fielding against Melbourne Renegades. In a desperate attempt to stop a Courtney Webb shot in the 12th over, Perry landed badly with her entire weight on the right shoulder.

The Sixers lost the nail-biter as Webb hit a six off South African pacer Marizanne Kapp on the last ball of the match, with Renegades needing five runs to win from one ball. 

Doubts about the seriousness of the injury still linger on and further assessments will reveal the time duration for which Perry will sit out. However, there are speculations that she might miss the remaining league stage matches for the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing 2019 WBBL. 

According to the Sydney Sixers team management, the announcement read -

Perry will miss this Wednesday’s match at North Sydney Oval before undergoing further assessment later this week. Club medical staff will provide further information then. 

Perry has been in sensational form this season as well, scoring 469 runs in nine outings at an average of 93.80, including four fifties. The star all-rounder also has four wickets to her name, and her absence could prove to be a blow for the Sixers.

Tags:
Women's Big Bash League 2019 Melbourne Renegades Women Sydney Sixers Women Ellyse Perry
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Match 1 | Fri, 18 Oct
SYS-W 192/6 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 143/9 (20.0 ov)
Sydney Sixers Women won by 49 runs
SYS-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 3 | Sat, 19 Oct
HBH-W 164/5 (20.0 ov)
MLS-W 144/9 (20.0 ov)
Hobart Hurricanes Women won by 20 runs
HBH-W VS MLS-W live score
Match 2 | Sat, 19 Oct
MLR-W 117/7 (20.0 ov)
ADS-W 120/4 (15.2 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 6 wickets
MLR-W VS ADS-W live score
Match 4 | Sat, 19 Oct
BRH-W 165/6 (20.0 ov)
SYS-W 73/10 (14.4 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 92 runs
BRH-W VS SYS-W live score
Match 7 | Sun, 20 Oct
BRH-W 150/9 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 153/3 (18.5 ov)
Sydney Thunder Women won by 7 wickets
BRH-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 20 Oct
MLS-W 136/7 (20.0 ov)
HBH-W 137/5 (18.3 ov)
Hobart Hurricanes Women won by 5 wickets
MLS-W VS HBH-W live score
Match 5 | Sun, 20 Oct
ADS-W 152/5 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 154/5 (19.0 ov)
Melbourne Renegades Women won by 5 wickets
ADS-W VS MLR-W live score
Match 8 | Wed, 23 Oct
PRS-W 132/5 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 133/6 (19.1 ov)
Melbourne Renegades Women won by 4 wickets
PRS-W VS MLR-W live score
Match 9 | Sat, 26 Oct
ADS-W 113/8 (20.0 ov)
HBH-W 110/7 (20.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 3 runs
ADS-W VS HBH-W live score
Match 10 | Sat, 26 Oct
MLS-W 107/9 (20.0 ov)
SYS-W 108/2 (17.1 ov)
Sydney Sixers Women won by 8 wickets
MLS-W VS SYS-W live score
Match 11 | Sat, 26 Oct
BRH-W 146/7 (20.0 ov)
PRS-W 147/1 (18.2 ov)
Perth Scorchers Women won by 9 wickets
BRH-W VS PRS-W live score
Match 12 | Sat, 26 Oct
SYT-W 132/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 129/8 (20.0 ov)
Sydney Thunder Women won by 3 runs
SYT-W VS MLR-W live score
Match 13 | Sun, 27 Oct
PRS-W 115/9 (20.0 ov)
ADS-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 7 wickets
PRS-W VS ADS-W live score
Match 14 | Sun, 27 Oct
MLS-W 141/5 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 142/6 (19.4 ov)
Sydney Thunder Women won by 4 wickets
MLS-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 27 Oct
HBH-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 124/5 (19.5 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 5 wickets
HBH-W VS BRH-W live score
Match 16 | Fri, 01 Nov
MLR-W 134/1 (15.0 ov)
PRS-W 77/2 (7.0 ov)
Perth Scorchers Women won by 8 wickets (DLS Method)
MLR-W VS PRS-W live score
Match 19 | Sat, 02 Nov
HBH-W
SYT-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
HBH-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 17 | Sat, 02 Nov
MLR-W 120/8 (20.0 ov)
SYS-W 121/6 (19.5 ov)
Sydney Sixers Women won by 4 wickets
MLR-W VS SYS-W live score
Match 18 | Sat, 02 Nov
MLS-W 155/3 (20.0 ov)
PRS-W 135/6 (20.0 ov)
Melbourne Stars Women won by 20 runs
MLS-W VS PRS-W live score
Match 20 | Sat, 02 Nov
BRH-W 139/10 (19.1 ov)
ADS-W 143/2 (19.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 8 wickets
BRH-W VS ADS-W live score
Match 22 | Sun, 03 Nov
HBH-W 148/6 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 149/4 (18.1 ov)
Sydney Thunder Women won by 6 wickets
HBH-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 21 | Sun, 03 Nov
SYS-W 199/0 (20.0 ov)
MLS-W 154/6 (20.0 ov)
Sydney Sixers Women won by 45 runs
SYS-W VS MLS-W live score
Match 23 | Sun, 03 Nov
ADS-W 141/8 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 142/1 (17.1 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 9 wickets
ADS-W VS BRH-W live score
Match 24 | Sat, 09 Nov
HBH-W 150/5 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 151/6 (20.0 ov)
Melbourne Renegades Women won by 4 wickets
HBH-W VS MLR-W live score
Match 25 | Sat, 09 Nov
PRS-W 173/3 (20.0 ov)
ADS-W 171/4 (20.0 ov)
Perth Scorchers Women won by 2 runs
PRS-W VS ADS-W live score
Match 26 | Sat, 09 Nov
SYS-W 123/7 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 127/3 (16.5 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 7 wickets
SYS-W VS BRH-W live score
Match 28 | Sun, 10 Nov
PRS-W 151/5 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
Perth Scorchers Women won by 7 runs
PRS-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 29 | Sun, 10 Nov
HBH-W 108/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 109/2 (15.4 ov)
Melbourne Renegades Women won by 8 wickets
HBH-W VS MLR-W live score
Match 27 | Sun, 10 Nov
ADS-W 164/4 (20.0 ov)
MLS-W 147/8 (20.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 17 runs
ADS-W VS MLS-W live score
Match 30 | Tue, 12 Nov
PRS-W 116/6 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 105/10 (19.4 ov)
Perth Scorchers Women won by 11 runs
PRS-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 31 | Wed, 13 Nov
SYS-W 172/2 (20.0 ov)
HBH-W 133/10 (18.0 ov)
Sydney Sixers Women won by 39 runs
SYS-W VS HBH-W live score
Match 32 | Wed, 13 Nov
MLS-W 165/4 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 168/1 (19.3 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 9 wickets
MLS-W VS BRH-W live score
Match 33 | Fri, 15 Nov
SYS-W 152/3 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 112/8 (20.0 ov)
Sydney Sixers Women won by 40 runs
SYS-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 35 | Sat, 16 Nov
ADS-W 153/2 (20.0 ov)
MLS-W 96/8 (20.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 57 runs
ADS-W VS MLS-W live score
Match 34 | Sat, 16 Nov
BRH-W 128/8 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 96/10 (19.1 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 32 runs
BRH-W VS SYT-W live score
Match 37 | Yesterday
PRS-W 112/8 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 113/2 (16.1 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women won by 8 wickets
PRS-W VS BRH-W live score
Match 36 | Yesterday
SYS-W 139/4 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 141/8 (20.0 ov)
Melbourne Renegades Women won by 2 wickets
SYS-W VS MLR-W live score
Match 40 | Wed, 20 Nov, 04:30 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Brisbane Heat Women
MLR-W VS BRH-W preview
Match 38 | Wed, 20 Nov, 08:30 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
Match 41 | Wed, 20 Nov, 09:00 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYT-W VS ADS-W preview
Match 39 | Wed, 20 Nov, 12:00 PM
Sydney Sixers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
SYS-W VS HBH-W preview
Match 42 | Fri, 22 Nov, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Brisbane Heat Women
HBH-W VS BRH-W preview
Match 45 | Sat, 23 Nov, 07:30 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Sixers Women
PRS-W VS SYS-W preview
Match 44 | Sat, 23 Nov, 08:30 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Stars Women
MLR-W VS MLS-W preview
Match 43 | Sat, 23 Nov, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
HBH-W VS ADS-W preview
Match 46 | Sun, 24 Nov, 04:30 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
ADS-W VS SYT-W preview
Match 47 | Sun, 24 Nov, 07:30 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Sixers Women
PRS-W VS SYS-W preview
Match 49 | Wed, 27 Nov, 08:40 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
BRH-W VS MLR-W preview
Match 48 | Wed, 27 Nov, 09:00 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women
SYT-W VS MLS-W preview
Match 50 | Sat, 30 Nov, 05:10 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
MLS-W VS MLR-W preview
Match 51 | Sat, 30 Nov, 08:30 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYS-W VS ADS-W preview
Match 52 | Sat, 30 Nov, 11:30 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
PRS-W VS HBH-W preview
Match 53 | Sun, 01 Dec, 05:10 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Thunder Women
MLR-W VS SYT-W preview
Match 54 | Sun, 01 Dec, 08:30 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYS-W VS ADS-W preview
Match 56 | Sun, 01 Dec, 09:30 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Brisbane Heat Women
MLS-W VS BRH-W preview
Match 55 | Sun, 01 Dec, 11:30 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
PRS-W VS HBH-W preview
Semi-Final 1 | Fri, 06 Dec, 08:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi-final 2 | Sat, 07 Dec, 08:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Grand Final | Sun, 08 Dec, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us