WBBL 2020: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

One of the premier tournaments in the women's circuit, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is currently at its business end, with the knockout stage of the 2020 edition of the competition all set to commence from tomorrow. The first of the two semi-finals features the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers, which will be played at the North Sydney Oval.

The Stars, led by Meg Lanning, have been one of the most consistent teams in WBBL 2020, topping the table with 19 points after playing 14 league games. The Scorchers, on the other hand, have struggled their way to the top four in the WBBL 2020 table, mainly due to their inconsistent middle order.

While the Stars have enjoyed an upper hand against their counterparts by registering comfortable wins in the two league matches played in the WBBL this season, the Scorchers will look to bounce back and make amends in this all-important encounter.

WBBL 2020: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match details

Date: 25th November 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Weather Report

With the WBBL game scheduled to take place in the evening, the weather is expected to be pleasant. The average temperature at the ground will be around 20 degrees.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Pitch Report

In the past few games in the WBBL 2020, the wicket has been conducive to strokeplay. The team batting first should look to achieve a total somewhere between 165 to 170 runs on the board.

The wicket plays slightly better under the lights in the second innings, with the ball nicely coming on to the bat, helping teams chase down massive totals.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Predicted XIs

Melbourne Stars

Despite a loss in their final league game against the Sydney Sixers, the Stars have a fairly settled lineup and will look to keep the same XI that played in the last WBBL 2020 game.

With a lot of international experience at the top of their order, the Sixers have been heavily reliant on their batting unit all throughout the tournament to post huge totals in the first innings or to chase down any target.

Predicted XI: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Anna Lanning, Katherine Brunt.

Perth Scorchers:

The Perth Scorchers have one of the most formidable opening partnership in WBBL 2020 in Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. The duo has managed to shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs for the team in the WBBL this season.

Although they would not want to tinker with their XI coming into this all-important game, they would need to address the lack of runs from their middle order. The team needs their international players, Amy Jones and Nicole Bolton, to find form and do the heavy lifting.

Predicted XI: Sophie Devine (C), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

With two wins against the Scorchers in the WBBL this season, the Stars enter the game as the clear favourites in the first semi-final.

The girls in green have a formidable team on paper, and the experience of their international players along with their performance in the lead-up to this game have been top-notch, to say the least.

On the other hand, the Scorchers will need one of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine to bat through the 20 overs and anchor the innings, mainly because of their brittle middle order.

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, Cricket Australia.