Women's Big Bash League 2018: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Women's Big Bash League Skippers

Fox Sports and Sony Pictures Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters for all Cricket Australia events including Domestic Cricket and International tours on Australian soil recently revealed the broadcast details for Women's Big Bash League 2018-19 which comprises of 59 T20 fixtures starting December 1.

Fox Sports will provide ad-free broadcast for selected matches on its channels in Australia, while Sony Network will telecast it in both HD and non HD platform. As per the official schedule release on its website, both broadcasters have dedicated two channels for the Women's BBL 2018, for viewers in Australia and India respectively.

Official logo for Rebel Women's Big Bash League

The WBBL League is scheduled to be held between December 1, 2018, and January 26, 2018. As per schedule, League Stage will be played between December 1, 2018, and January 14, 2018, which will be followed by semi-finals and final on January 19, 2018, and January 26, 2018, respectively. Complete fixtures list can be found here.

It will feature eight club based teams which are; Sydney Sixers Women, Perth Scorchers Women, Adelaide Strikers Women, Sydney Thunder Women, Brisbane Heat Women, Melbourne Renegades Women, Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars Women. Where all eight teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin fashion before the playoff stage which will consist of semifinals and the final. While for the first time in leagues history, the fans will witness stand-alone fixtures for playoffs.

Women's Big Bash League 04, Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony Pictures and Fox will broadcast 23 selected fixtures of Women's league this season including semi-finals and final. For Indian viewers, Sony will broadcast its live feed with English Commentary on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. While they will also live stream all games on their OTT platform Sony Liv in the Asian region.

Fox Sports viewers can enjoy every match of this league without ad breaks in HD, on FOX Sports (Channel 501). While for those who don't have pay tv subscription, can enjoy free to air live coverage on Channel 7 (Channel 70 in high definition and Channel 71 in standard definition).

For those who love to stream online can catch the live action through Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now and Plus7. While Cricket Australia will telecast all 59 matches on its website and App.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports will share their live feed with six other licensees around the world. These broadcasters will telecast the tournament across various regions of the globe - Super Sports (South Africa), Willow TV (USA), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), STN Cricket plus (Canada), CBN (Canada) and Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Maldives).

Advertisement