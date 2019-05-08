ICC World Cup 2019: Australia announce replacement for injured quick Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson has been sensational for the Aussies in the recent past

What’s the story?

Australia have been dealt a big blow as their star young fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup 2019 in England due to a dislocated shoulder. He has been replaced in the squad by Kane Richardson.

In case you didn’t know...

Jhye Richardson was exceptional in the series in India where he bagged eight wickets in three games and played a key role in Australia winning the series 3-2. However, disaster struck soon after that as he dislocated his shoulder in the 5-match ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE.

The paceman landed awkwardly while fielding in the second match of the series in Sharjah, leaving his chances of making it to the World Cup squad in doubt. Although he was named in the 15-man list, his shoulder didn’t heal as expected and he has now been ruled out of the mega event.

The heart of the matter

The selectors have decided to go with Kane Richardson ahead of Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a back stress fracture. Kane has played 20 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia, where he has picked up 29 and nine wickets respectively.

Although Australia will miss Jhye's raw pace and venom, Kane's experience could come in handy during the long event. The 28-year-old Kane has played over 160 domestic limited overs games in Australia, and has a good record both in terms of wicket-taking ability and economy rate.

Australia's pace bowling attack will remain their biggest strength despite this latest setback, as they have quite a few speedsters in the squad who can rattle the opposition batsmen with their pace and skill.

What’s next?

Australia play two warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka on May 25 and 27 respectively before starting their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1.