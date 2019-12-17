Faf du Plessis confirms AB de Villiers in talks to play T20 World Cup

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has revealed that AB de Villiers is already in discussion with eminent people in the South Africa cricket board in a bid to return to the national team before the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia next year. After becoming the head coach of the national team, Mark Boucher has expressed his desire to get back De Villiers for the T20 World Cup. In response to the statement, Du Plessis stated that the talks have already been going on for two-three months.

Shocking everyone, De Villiers called it quits from international cricket early last year. His retirement came out of the blue and hindered South Africa’s preparations for the 2019 World Cup. Reports emerged that De Villiers had offered to come out of retirement ahead of the World Cup but du Plessis and the board officials didn’t accept his proposal.

"People want AB to play and I am no different," du Plessis quipped after winning the Mzansi Super League Final on Monday night. Du Plessis led Paarl Rocks to the title under the coaching of Mark Boucher.

"Those conversations have been happening for two or three months already: what does it look like, how does it look over the next year, and that's where it starts. The T20 World Cup is not too far away and there isn't a long list of T20 internationals over the season. Those conversations have taken place and they will take place before the next T20 international series starts," du Plessis added.

One of the legends of the game, De Villiers’ inclusion will bolster the Proteas for the T20 World Cup as they chase their elusive ICC title. Mr 360 dominated most of the modern-day bowlers and retired with an exceptional record across all formats. It was speculated that De Villiers was not happy with the board system which prompted him to take the decision.

South Africa will play three home T20Is each against England and Australia in February and in order to be in contention for national selection, De Villiers might make a possible return in those two series. Du Plessis is happy with the fact that the likes of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher will take South African cricket forward especially after what has happened in recent times.

"It was the dark ages last week and there is a little light this week," he said. "It's very important. It will help the dressing room and even the support of the team. Everyone wants the team to do well, everyone wants to make sure we get the right people in the right positions. It's exciting. I'm very excited with the start of this new journey,” he said.