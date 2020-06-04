Virat Kohli reacted to the incident

The news of the death of a pregnant elephant's death in a horrific incident in Kerala has sent shockwaves across the nation. Over the last few days, several Indian cricket team members have taken to social media platforms to share their anguish while also calling for the perpetrator of the incident to be punished.

Leading the charge was Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who shared a sketch of the elephant, with a baby in her womb and halos over their heads. Through his tweet, Virat Kohli called for humans to treat animals with love and in the process bring an end to such cowardly acts.

Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who is known to be a wildlife enthusiast tweeted about the 'heartbreaking' incident while also adding that no animal should be treated with that level of cruelty.

We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2020

Stylish southpaw Suresh Raina minced no words and through his tweet, urged the Chief Minister of Kerala to take strict action at the person/people responsible for the shameful act.

Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.

Severe action must be taken against the culprit by @CMOKerala who fed the cracker filled pineapple to the innocent.



We believed you, You betrayed us#RIPHumanity #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FRH6cIatDz — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 3, 2020

Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared the same sketch that Virat Kohli tweeted out and expressed his anger and shock at the incident.

Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant elephant in Kerala. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely. pic.twitter.com/YKFCrrKPwZ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 3, 2020

Apart from the above names, other Indian cricket team members such as KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Harbhajan Singh also tweeted images regarded the incident and shared their thoughts on the same.

Feeding a pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with crackers. Only a monster can do this. Strict action should be taken against the culprits. — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) June 3, 2020

The incident in Kerala is extremely saddening. How can we be so cruel? It's time we as a society put an end to these inhumane acts. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 3, 2020

Kerala CM promises to take action

After images of the elephant standing in the middle of the water body with its trunk in water went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, people around the globe have been tweeting with several hashtags, prompting the Kerala authorities to catch the culprits.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala and Forest Minister K Raju have assured that strong action will be taken against the perpetrators who fed the elephant.