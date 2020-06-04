'We are Savages': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli react to pregnant elephant's death in Kerala
- Apart from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a number of Indian cricketers as KL Rahul, Suresh Raina among others tweeted.
- Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant were a few of the cricketers who asked for the culprits to be severely punished.
The news of the death of a pregnant elephant's death in a horrific incident in Kerala has sent shockwaves across the nation. Over the last few days, several Indian cricket team members have taken to social media platforms to share their anguish while also calling for the perpetrator of the incident to be punished.
Leading the charge was Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who shared a sketch of the elephant, with a baby in her womb and halos over their heads. Through his tweet, Virat Kohli called for humans to treat animals with love and in the process bring an end to such cowardly acts.
Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who is known to be a wildlife enthusiast tweeted about the 'heartbreaking' incident while also adding that no animal should be treated with that level of cruelty.
Stylish southpaw Suresh Raina minced no words and through his tweet, urged the Chief Minister of Kerala to take strict action at the person/people responsible for the shameful act.
Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared the same sketch that Virat Kohli tweeted out and expressed his anger and shock at the incident.
Apart from the above names, other Indian cricket team members such as KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Harbhajan Singh also tweeted images regarded the incident and shared their thoughts on the same.
Kerala CM promises to take action
After images of the elephant standing in the middle of the water body with its trunk in water went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, people around the globe have been tweeting with several hashtags, prompting the Kerala authorities to catch the culprits.
Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala and Forest Minister K Raju have assured that strong action will be taken against the perpetrators who fed the elephant.