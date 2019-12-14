We believe Pant can be an X factor: India batting coach, Vikram Rathour

From Chennai, December 14: India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday stated that Rishabh Pant can be a “massive player” for India and that he has the X-factor in him. Addressing the media ahead of the first ODI against West Indies to be held at Chepauk on Sunday, Rathour spoke on why the team management backs Pant and about the changes made by opener KL Rahul in his game.

Excerpts:

KL Rahul looked good in T20s. What are the changes he had to make?

He has been a very good player. He went through a lean patch which every cricketer goes through. He has worked really hard. A couple of technical changes and change in mindset and the result shows. He has always been a good player. There was absolutely no doubt he will do well.

The Indian top-order has been firing consistently but the middle-order has been a concern. Is that because of the fact they don’t get that much time out in the middle?

That’s a difficult problem to address when the top order is doing well. You are right, they are not getting enough balls to bat. As for the middle order is concerned we have really good players in the team and we know what our goal is going to be for the coming encounters. So, it shouldn’t be an issue.

You were once a selector and now the batting coach. What is the difference you find between the two roles and the progress you have made so far as the batting coach of Team India?

Progress has been good. I was a coach, then a selector and now back to coaching. Coaching was always the preferred business. As selectors, you look at things slightly differently, it is more about performances, how they are playing, how much they are scoring. As a coach, it is more focus is on skill and the team. I’m enjoying.

Pant has been given a long rope despite inconsistent performances…

The reason why we keep discussing him is that he has got immense ability. Everybody believes that he can be an X factor. All of us believe he is a good player who can come good. He is working hard on his game and fitness. We hope that he comes good. Because once he starts coming good, he can be a match-winner. He has been given an opportunity because he has done well in the past in this format. Once he starts getting runs, he can be a massive player for the Indian team.

Is it time for Pant to take a break (or even think of giving Pant a break)?

I don't think the time (for a break) has arrived yet. I think he is working on certain things, he is looking really good in the nets, he is working really hard on his fitness, we are just hoping he comes good. He has played a couple of reasonable innings in the last 3 games in the T20s, even in the last game he was asked to do a certain job which he did, that's what the team looks for. It didn't come off which happens on certain days.

Mayank Agarwal in the ODI set up...

Mayank Agarwal has done so well in domestic cricket. Got a chance in Test cricket and has done well. In A level his average is above 50. He had a good Vijay Hazare as well. He has done well in this format as well. We are all happy to see him in the squad. Let’s see if he gets an opportunity and hoping he does well whenever he gets an opportunity.

Is KL Rahul a wicketkeeping option?

That is something the team management will have to see, of course, that is an option.

How does the team look at these one-day games 10 months before a T20 World Cup?

It's a different format. We play Test matches as well. It doesn't mean anything. We play different formats in this sport. We are taking it as a bilateral series against a good team and we are looking to win it. We will be playing with our full intensity and we will be giving our best.

On injury concerns and the pitch:

No injury concerns with the squad we have. As far as the wicket is concerned, we had a look at it yesterday, looks a decent wicket and well prepared, let's see how the weather stays. We will take it as goes. Generally, it's been a wicket that has been on the slower side. Looking at the wicket, it looks like it might play a little slow.