"We had a point to prove," says Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath

August 29, 2018, the Asia Cup Qualifiers were underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with Hong Kong facing the hosts Malaysia in the first game of the tournament. The scenario of qualification was simple - with only one spot up for grabs, the team which would win the tournament would play the Asia Cup which is to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 15th September.

Before the qualifiers began, the United Arab Emirates were looking the favourites to qualify. On the other hand, Hong Kong was defeated by Malaysia in the first game of the tournament, their hopes were fading slowly and steadily but a dramatic turn of events saw Hong Kong play out of their skin to make a glorious come back in the tournament. Under the leadership of Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong managed to make it to the finals against UAE.

September 6, 2018, Hong Kong versus UAE in the final of the qualifiers, the cricket gurus thought that UAE's victory was inevitable but Anshuman and co. were determined to reach their destination which was the Asia Cup. HK skipper Anshuman Rath led the team from the front during the tournament, he ensured that all his players were in a positive frame of mind.

In an exclusive chat, Anshuman takes us through Hong Kong's journey.

"It was a great feeling lifting the trophy especially after losing the ODI status. We had a point to prove to not only everyone but to ourselves that we can compete at the highest level so it was really a fantastic feeling."

Rath is looking forward to the challenge in the tournament. Hong Kong will face Pakistan and India on 16th and 18th September respectively. Rath explained:

"I am just very keen on getting out there against the world’s best. It will be a fantastic challenge and one that I am very much looking forward to. I think all the bowlers will be equally challenging so I am looking forward to the battle. It was a very short turnaround from the qualifiers to the main event so I would just keep encouraging the boys to just have fun and express themselves in the best way they possibly can."

After 10 days of playing the qualifiers, Hong Kong will take the field against the Asian heavyweight Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rath grew up in Hong Kong where he started playing cricket at an early age. India's 2003 World Cup journey inspired him to take up cricket at the age of 6.

The 20-year-old recalls the early stages:

"I grew up and learnt my cricket in Hong Kong. Watching India go to the 2003 World Cup final really inspired me to play cricket and I got involved at the Hong Kong Cricket Club when I was 6 years old. I then went to boarding school in the UK at the age of 14 and got involved with Middlesex CCC. I think it was then that I realized that to perform at the highest level, I would have to put the hard yards in. The coaches over there really motivated and challenged me and I have to thank them for that."

Rath believes in smart work over hard work but he still puts in his 100% effort on the field:

"One of the main things I have learnt is training smart, not hard. I see so many cricketers constantly hit balls, but with no purpose. When I was younger and in the academy, the coaches always tried to engage us as much as possible and put us in tricky situations and challenge us mentally as well as technically."

The 20-year-old then talked about the future of Hong Kong cricket:

"I think it (Hong Kong Cricket) is going in the right direction. Our attitude has changed since we lost ODI status back in March and we have a much more positive look on our own games. It is nowhere near at its peak but the direction is certainly going in the right way."

Rath also spoke about the playing T20 franchise cricket and maintaining his fitness:

"There is always a chance for playing the T20 franchise stuff. It seems like the route a lot of cricketers seem to be making a name for themselves and it is certainly something that I would love to get involved in. Kohli is an inspiration for fitness. I keep trying to maintain my diet with regular exercise in the off-season."

Anshuman's captaincy was impressive in the qualifiers, he was pro-active on the field and his approach was crystal clear.

When asked about the captain he would like to replicate he said:

"I don’t like to think I replicated any captain as each person has his own way of doing things. If you look at Virat Kohli compared to MS Dhoni, they are complete opposites yet they are both equally successful Indian captains. The one common thing amongst the great captains is that they all lead by example, and that is something that I will keep trying to do."

Speaking about associate cricket and the advancement they have made, Rath said:

"It is a little difficult when opportunities are getting less and less. However, when they come you have to grab them with both hands and having a positive mind goes a long way and that is something we have tried to do. The gap between associates is getting less and less so all we can do is keep performing."

Rath has established himself in the Hong Kong cricket circuit and is amongst Hong Kong's best. His leadership skills are bound to improve even further as time progresses. It will be fascinating to see how Hong Kong does in the Asia Cup.