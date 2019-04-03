×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We have 10 games to turn things around: Kohli

IANS
NEWS
News
1   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST
IANS Image
Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) They are supposed to have one of the best batting units in the competition, but Royal Challengers Bangalore once again failed to put up a good show as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. While the win put RR's campaign on track after they lost the first three games, RCB are yet to win a game and skipper Virat Kohli feels that the team needs to put up a better show going forward.

"We were 15-20 runs short. Marcus (Stoinis) and Moeen (Ali) got us to a competitive score. With the dew factor, 15 runs more would have been more challenging. It wasn't easy to score in the end as the wicket became slower. We made a lot of mistakes in the match (dropped catches)," he pointed.

Kohli said that while they were yet to register a win after 4 games, 10 games were still left for the team to come back strongly. He also pointed that a couple of games could have easily gone RCB's way in this season.

"In a tournament like IPL when team hasn't got off to a great start then bodies in the outfield can be a bit stiff. There can be a bit of nervousness. In four games, we would have wanted one or maybe two games to go our way. We have 10 games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well against Mumbai and in this game," he said.

The skipper also hinted that there could be a change in the playing XI going into the next game. "This tournament is not that long, it is not going to go on for months and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. Hopefully, we will get fresh guys in and they can give a match-winning performance," he said.

IANS
NEWS
5 things that can help Virat Kohli turn around Team India's fortunes overseas
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who can turn around RCB's fortunes
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Changes RCB need to implement to turn their season around
RELATED STORY
Top 4 things India have achieved under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Is it time for Virat Kohli to let go of the RCB captaincy?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 decisions that Virat Kohli could make to change RCB's fortune
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bumrah goes one-up on 'Cheeku bhaiya' Kohli
RELATED STORY
Pandya, Rahul to depose before Jain around April 10
RELATED STORY
5 things from India's 2011 World Cup triumph that Virat Kohli can turn to for inspiration
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14 | Yesterday
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us