We have 10 games to turn things around: Kohli

Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) They are supposed to have one of the best batting units in the competition, but Royal Challengers Bangalore once again failed to put up a good show as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. While the win put RR's campaign on track after they lost the first three games, RCB are yet to win a game and skipper Virat Kohli feels that the team needs to put up a better show going forward.

"We were 15-20 runs short. Marcus (Stoinis) and Moeen (Ali) got us to a competitive score. With the dew factor, 15 runs more would have been more challenging. It wasn't easy to score in the end as the wicket became slower. We made a lot of mistakes in the match (dropped catches)," he pointed.

Kohli said that while they were yet to register a win after 4 games, 10 games were still left for the team to come back strongly. He also pointed that a couple of games could have easily gone RCB's way in this season.

"In a tournament like IPL when team hasn't got off to a great start then bodies in the outfield can be a bit stiff. There can be a bit of nervousness. In four games, we would have wanted one or maybe two games to go our way. We have 10 games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well against Mumbai and in this game," he said.

The skipper also hinted that there could be a change in the playing XI going into the next game. "This tournament is not that long, it is not going to go on for months and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. Hopefully, we will get fresh guys in and they can give a match-winning performance," he said.