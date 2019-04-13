We've moved from the Dhoni incident: Hussey

Michael Hussey. (File Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings have moved on from the MS Dhoni controversy, said batting coach Mike Hussey while stressing that their decorated skipper is an asset for any team.

Dhoni drew a lot of flak for his on-field behaviour with the umpires during Chennai's last Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

The 37-year old, who led India to two World Cups, was fined 50 per cent of his match fee after "Captain Cool" lost his cool and rushed into the field to confront Indian umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no ball in the last over.

"To be honest, we have pretty much moved on. It's all happened and it's been dealt with pretty much right after the game," former Australia batsman Hussey told reporters ahead of their return fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"And the game is finished and that's the thing about the IPL...you got to move on to the next match very quickly. There's no point us dwelling on it. Worrying about and stressing about it, we've got to move on."

Hussey said they haven't spoken about the incident, and compared the incident to a defeat, stressing you to move on as soon as it's over.

"It's like having a loss. And again, you move on to the next match as quickly as you possibly can. So to be honest, we haven't spoken about it. It's been dealt with and we've moved on."

On the field, Dhoni has been in top form with the bat, scoring 214 runs in five innings at an average of 107, which includes two half centuries. Asked if the Indian think-tank could consider him for the much-debated No. 4 spot, Hussey said Dhoni is an asset wherever he bats and for any team.

"I haven't actually thought about the India's World Cup squad at the moment. He's obviously a brilliant player and and what makes him so brilliant is he plays the situation of the game so well.

"I'm sure the Indian selectors will think about lots of different combinations along the way. But at the end of the day, I don't think it really matters whether he bats 4, 5, 6... I think he's going to be a great asset for the team.

"His value is that he can play a variety of roles, and he plays it very well with a calm head. So, he's a huge asset to any team that he plays for."

Chennai have won their last six games out of seven to be sitting pretty at the top of the table with 12 points from seven matches, four more than KKR who are second.

For the hosts their main man Andre Russell is doubtful. Asked about plans to stop him if he plays, Hussey said: "He is obviously in great touch at the moment. I just think every team is going to have some some clear plans against him.

"But it's the teams that can execute the best will be able to curb his dominance, even sometimes you might execute quite well, but he is so good and strong enough to be able to put it away but I think you need to be really calm in the moment with him, very clear on where you want to try and ball and then execute that skill as best you can."

Hussey also lavished praise on pacer Deepak Chahar, saying he the youngster can stay calm under pressure and that's a plus.

"He's big asset as he can swing the new ball and he's got very good control as well.

"It comes down to executing under that pressure and he's someone who stays very calm under pressure. So that's a good asset for him to have."