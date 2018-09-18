Weak links India need to address before the 2019 World Cup

India need to build a secure combination of players before the World Cup

With a little more than 8 months left for the 2019 World Cup, India need a settled team going into the mega event. After the conclusion of the ongoing Asia Cup, the Indian cricket team has back to back series against West Indies, Australia, New Zealand in home as well as away conditions until the World Cup.

This will give a chance for the selectors and the captain to find a stable and settled team combination by giving every possible player plenty of opportunities to prove his worth.

Here are a few things India need to resolve to become even more challenging to the opposition.

The middle order

The middle order has been a problem for the Indian team for the past year. With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli making the majority of the runs in most of India's games for a while, the question arises if the middle order can step up if the top order doesn't deliver. It's not like India don't have the talent, they just haven't found the perfect combination.

The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Kedhar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, and Ambati Rayudu are all very skilled players but have been in and out of the team due to one reason or another. With MS Dhoni pretty much fixed and the all-rounders and bowlers coming after No. 7, three places are up for grabs in the middle order. The long list of ODIs that India play with various oppositions must clarify the confusion surrounding the middle order, if they are to make a sturdy team before May next year.

MS Dhoni's position in the team

Belonging to a handful of players with a career average of over 50 in ODI cricket, MS Dhoni has been a jewel for the Indian team for the last ten years. After stepping down from captaincy in January 2017, he has been focusing pretty much on his batting in the limited overs format.

MS Dhoni has been floating up and down the batting lineup

But his position in the team has brought about a lot of discussion among cricket analysts and fans. Once considered India's best finisher, some believe his finishing skills are on the wane and many want him to bat up the order. He is floating around from No.4 to No.7 depending upon the match situation and India would want to give him a definite role before the World Cup next year if they are to fully exploit his talent and years of experience.

While questions are also being raised whether Virat Kohli is the right man to lead India in 2019 World Cup, with Rohit Sharma showing exceptional captaincy skills in IPL and in the limited opportunities he has been given in the absence of Kohli, the Indian team can't afford to have a change in captaincy this close to the World Cup.

With the batting settled and the spin and pace bowling considered to be the best of Indian cricket for some time, India will be favourites for winning the World Cup next year in England.