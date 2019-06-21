How well do you know your cricket? Predict & Win exciting prizes with Airtel

×
Vikram Bhattacharya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    21 Jun 2019, 14:58 IST

Enter caption

The domestic T20 league might be over, but there’s no dearth of cricketing action, with the biggest tournament in world cricket currently underway in the UK. The marquee event, held once in four years, is expectedly gathering tremendous interest, and the excitement is palpable.

Players are itching to make a mark on the global stage, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see if their favourite stars lift the trophy.

Over the years, the rise of T20 cricket has coincided with the emergence of several fantasy cricket applications. It’s a budding market, and fans are using their knowledge of the game to earn big. While the formula is exciting, fantasy games tend to get burdening and monotonous, owing to the continuous team changes required by the user throughout the season.

In such a scenario, daily contests are catching the attention of viewers, due to the ease of use and increased chances of winning. Mobile apps, that gauge the user’s grasp of the sport with simple questions, are the future.

And, in this cricket-crazy season, Airtel is making sure that fans stay engaged with the sport, even while sitting in the comforts of their house. With the Airtel Cricket Bonanza contest, there’s so much to win every day!

All you have to do is to simply answer a few prediction questions related to the game and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. It’s simple stuff, ranging from predicting the toss winner, to guessing the number of boundaries in the match.

Here are the steps to participate in the event:

Download the Airtel app from PlayStore.
After installing, click on the Cricket Contest option, available on the home page.
Select the match you want to answer questions on
Answer a series of questions and submit.

Earn points by answering correctly, keep a check on the daily rewards and bumper prize winners on the leaderboard. The top 100 customers every day will be selected, on the basis of points earned.

Participants stand a chance to win worth Rs. 1 lac daily, including mega prizes like an Apple iPhone 8, a Google Mini Home, and other exciting gift vouchers. The Bumper Prize is a brand new Honda City!

The contest is set to run through the entire tournament – till July 14 – and will have daily contests for every game of the tournament.

The lucky few: The winners of the contest being run on Airtel Thanks
The lucky few: The winners of the contest being run on Airtel Thanks
Cricket World Cup 2019
