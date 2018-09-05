Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Test series against West Indies before Australian tour: A bane for the Indian team?

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
508   //    05 Sep 2018, 08:43 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5
Virat Kohli during the last tour of Australia

There is a saying "you can only be as good as your last competition." This line describes the performance of the current Indian team perfectly.

Last year when this Indian team was playing in Sri Lanka, it was looking impeccable. They had a captain who had the world at his feet, top order was scoring heavily, middle order backing them up nicely. Bowling was also looking pitch perfect with spinners looking like world beaters, fast bowlers reverse swinging the ball and taking wickets at will. Everything was so hunky dory.

Amidst all this, we forgot that it was Sri Lanka, a team which is having its worst phase in the longest form of cricket.

If success against such opponents generates euphoria, then it's a warning signal for the intense battles to come.

This kind of success hides more than it reveals.

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 2
Shikhar Dhawan struggled during the last Australian tour

The success in Sri Lanka gave us a wrong impression about our openers. All the technical faults in their game got hid in the pile of runs they scored against a below-par attack. Needless to say that these faults got brutally exposed by a world-class bowling attack under testing conditions.

Also, introducing young players to the world of Test cricket in red carpet scenario like this creates a misnomer. Playing against a team like Sri Lanka in your debut series, that too in familiar conditions can make an ordinary player look like a world class player. Also, easy success like this sets the wrong expectation about the things to come. Some youngsters get carried away and hard work takes a back seat.

After the English debacle, Indian team's next big overseas assignment will be in Australia, which will be a 4-test series. But, in between comes West Indies.

Lessons learnt the hard way in England would come really handy in Australia. English series brought out the flaws of this Indian team in front of the whole world, that too with a view through a magnifying glass. Ideally, the Indian team should have ironed out these flaws, before going to Australia. Instead, they are going to play a weak West Indian team in home conditions.

Once again Indian openers will be looking to score one or two session hundreds. They could be heroes once again, conveniently forgetting the lessons learnt in England. Middle order will hardly get to play the new ball, which they often find themselves playing in the alien conditions. Spinners are likely to run through the skill-deficient West Indian batting without any resistance at all. Fast bowlers who need serious practice before the Australian tour will probably just turn up to make the numbers.

At the end of it all, everyone can just turn into a hero with accolades pouring in, which will create a sense of false confidence. It will also result in under preparation and a feel that all is well.

In cricket, it is very important to learn from your mistakes. Mistakes can happen on the pitch and in the scheduling as well. The scheduling of West Indian series just before the Australian series might result do more bad than good to the Indian team.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
3 Iconic Test innings overseas by an Indian captain
RELATED STORY
11 greatest Test captains
RELATED STORY
Five Tri-Series which you might have forgotten about
RELATED STORY
5 iconic cricketing series and the reasons for their names
RELATED STORY
A look back at the 7 greatest Indian Test innings of the...
RELATED STORY
10 batsmen who are ahead of Virat Kohli in the ICC...
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in Australia
RELATED STORY
A current XI with one player from each Test playing nation
RELATED STORY
Most consecutive Test matches without defeat
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman: 5 best Test knocks against Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Final | Today, 01:30 AM
United Arab Emirates 16/0 (3.5 ov)
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl.
UAE VS HK live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 120/8 (30.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire need 128 runs to win
HAM VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us