3 reasons why West Indies lost the 1st Test against South Africa

Given the talk of South Africa's recent decline, there were murmurs of the ongoing Test series being the best chance West Indies had of defeating the Proteas at home. The first Test, however, ended in a resounding innings win for the visitors.

South Africa have been going through several internal issues, including the threat of being suspended from international cricket due to government interference in Cricket South Africa (CSA). They lost nine away Tests in a row before claiming a win at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Yet the complete dominance they showed against West Indies made viewers feel that little had changed in terms of the cricketing equation between the two countries.

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 63 RUNS



A clinical performance by the #Proteas sees them wrap up the first Test match on Day 3 at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/8IWL6tDvfW — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 12, 2021

Despite West Indies having improved massively at home in recent years and currently ranked higher than South Africa in the ICC Test rankings, they missed out on a golden opportunity to defeat the Proteas.

On that note, let's understand the reasons behind the same.

#1 West Indies' batting unit flattered to deceive

The West Indian batters were unimpressive in the First Test

Most West Indies batsmen average close to 30s, including captain Kraigg Brathwaite (33.08), Shai Hope (25.87), and regular performer Jermaine Blackwood (30.13).

It is acceptable when an all-rounder like Jason Holder averages 32.52 with the bat as the Barbadian also contributes as a bowler. For the rest, their averages are simply unacceptable in the longest format.

It looks more troubling when one realizes that several experienced players such as Kraigg Brathwaite (69 Tests), Jermaine Blackwood (38 Tests), and Roston Chase (38 Tests) haven't improved their averages over the years.

On the other hand, some of the South African players like Dean Elgar (39.44) and Quinton De Kock (38.87) have far better averages. With this comparison, the gap between the two sides' batting units becomes even more apparent.

West Indies now have their work cut out. They need to decide whether they'd like to stick with the same set of players or would like to work out some way to make Test regulars out of the likes of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmeyer and Nicholas Pooran.

#2 South African fast bowlers outperformed the West Indies pacers

South African pacers outbowled their West Indies counterparts

Although the home team missed Shannon Gabriel, they would've thought the presence of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and impressive youngster Jayden Seales would tilt the scales in their favor. However, the South African bowlers outbowled and outperformed the West Indies pacers comprehensively in the first Test.

Lunch in Gros Islet 🥘



It's been a difficult first session for the hosts, with Anrich Nortje returning a brilliant 3/8 to leave West Indies at 48/4. #WTC21 | #WIvSA | https://t.co/hXZZJJWsiy pic.twitter.com/eECnXUhwrx — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2021

The Proteas fast bowlers were relentless. Anrich Nortje picked up seven wickets at an average of 11.57, Kagiso Rabada had six wickets at 9.66, and Lungi Ngidi took five wickets at an average of 10. The South African pace trio blew away a hapless West Indies batting line-up twice.

Kagiso Rabada picked up five wickets on day 3 as the #Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the test series😎



Day 3 highlights: https://t.co/liWTQgLnkM#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/5UrheiIuo4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 13, 2021

On paper, West Indies could bat until number nine, with Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, and Raheem Cornwall forming a decent tail. But the hosts failed to stand up and deliver against the South African pacers. The Proteas bowled in good areas and were duly rewarded.

#3 West Indies' captaincy conundrum

Jason Holder led the West Indies to a historic Test series win against England in 2019

Jason Holder took over as leader of a beleaguered side in 2015 and lifted them to being the most-balanced West Indies Test outfit in recent times.

His tenure saw the Windies script overseas Test wins over Pakistan and England. West Indies also beat England at home in resounding fashion in 2019.

However, after a depleted Windies side defeated Bangladesh in early 2021, Kraigg Brathwaite was made the skipper of the Test team. It was a shocker for Jason Holder, the man who had given it all for West Indies cricket.

Although the true impact of this call will be understood later, what stands true is that West Indies haven’t impressed under the new skipper.

They played out a tame drawn Test series against Sri Lanka before South Africa routed them in the first Test.

It could lead to several questions over this unnecessary captaincy switch as the team wasn't doing all too badly under Jason Holder.

Edited by Samya Majumdar