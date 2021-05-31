3 reasons why West Indies could beat South Africa in the Test series

Test cricket is back in the Caribbean, with West Indies hosting South Africa in a two-match series.

Both Tests will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. The first Test will be played from 10th to 14th June and will be followed by the second from 18th to 22nd June.

#WINews WEST INDIES BACK TO FULL TRAINING; COACH SIMMONS PLEASED WITH BUILD-UP TO FACE PROTEAS. More below:

West Indies do not have a good record against South Africa at home. Since the Proteas' readmission to international cricket three decades ago, the two teams have played 13 Tests on Caribbean soil. West Indies have triumphed in just two of these Tests and lost six, while five have ended in draws.

The last time West Indies won a Test on home soil against South Africa was in 2001. Kraigg Brathwaite and co will look to create history by becoming the first-ever West Indies team to win a home Test series against South Africa.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why West Indies could beat South Africa in their upcoming two-match Test series:

#1 West Indies have had a good run in Test cricket in 2021

Kyle Mayers played impressively on his Test debut in Bangladesh earlier this year.

West Indies are yet to lose a Test match in 2021. Of the four Tests they have played, they won two and drew the other two.

In their tour of Bangladesh earlier this year, West Indies enjoyed a rare overseas whitewash. They won the first Test from an improbable situation, with two debutants - Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers - helping them chase down a big target.

The visitors won the first Test by three wickets and triumphed in the second by 17 runs. The West Indies held their nerves in crunch situations as their inexperienced youngsters helped the team achieve glory in the absence of regulars.

West Indies win 🎉



Kyle Mayers' incredible 210* guides the visitors to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh.



This is the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history 🙌

West Indies then played Sri Lanka at home in a two-match Test series in March. The hosts dominated both Tests, but weather interruptions meant that neither game produced a result.

West Indies will now look to continue their good form against South Africa and strive to beat them for the first time in a Test series.

#2 West Indies have a well-balanced team

Jason Holder is an integral member of the West Indies' Test team.

West Indies have a well-balanced squad, especially in home conditions. Kraigg Brathwaite, their captain, is an experienced campaigner, and the team will rely on him to see off the new ball.

The middle order seems to be settled too. In Booner, West Indies have found a reliable batsman who can stay at the crease for a long period of time. In seven Test innings, he is averaging 38.42, scoring one century and two half-centuries. Mayers, too has played impressively in his short Test career. In eight Test innings, the left-handed batsman has averaged 66, with a double century against his name.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, West Indies have the experienced Jermaine Blackwood in the middle order. Blackwood has been with the Test team for a while. In 67 Test innings, he has scored 1945 runs, with two centuries, at an average of 30.87.

Then there is Jason Holder, who is an integral part of the team and can change the course of a game with his all-round skills. He averages 33.13 with the bat and 27.41 with the ball in 47 Test matches. Holder is currently the no. 1 all-rounder in Test cricket, as per the ICC's latest rankings.

West Indies also have a fairly settled bowling unit of Kemar Roach, Shanon Gabriel, Jason Holder and Rakeem Cornwall. Roach has played Test cricket for almost 12 years now and is the leader of their pace attack.

Gabriel is another potent weapon in West Indies' pace armoury and can unsettle the young South African batsmen with his raw pace. The combination of Roach and Gabriel with the new ball has been a successful one for West Indies over the years. Meanwhile, Cornwall has been impressive with his off-spin bowling, taking 31 wickets in seven Tests.

Considering the same, the West Indies seem to have the depth to beat South Africa in the upcoming Test series.

#3 South Africa's indifferent recent form in Test cricket

Dean Elgar is the new Test captain of South Africa.

South Africa have struggled as a Test team in the recent past. They lost won an away Test series in 2017 against New Zealand. Since then, they have toured England, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan but did not win any of the said series.

South Africa lost a home series to Sri Lanka in 2019 and another against England a year later. Their last two Test matches were away in Pakistan, which they lost to lose the series 0-2.

Faf du Plessis has retired from Test cricket, which has left a huge void in the middle order. Dean Elgar, the team's new Test captain, has taken up full-time captaincy duties in the longest format of the game only recently.

South Africa are ranked a lowly seventh in Test cricket, as per the latest ICC rankings, whereas West Indies are a rung above the Proteas. There may not be much difference in their rankings, but recent form and home advantage make West Indies the favourites going into the upcoming Test series.