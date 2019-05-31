West Indies bounce out Pakistan for their second lowest total in World Cup history

Oshane Thomas took four wickets in the match

The West Indies pace attack made merry at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, restricting Pakistan to a mere 105 runs to claim full points in their opening clash of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Jason Holder and Co. won the match by 7 wickets and the island nation would be pleased with the way they have played so far. But it was remarkable that all the ten wickets were taken by their fast bowlers, which is a good sign for them ahead of the other matches because they are known to have a weaker bowling unit.

Having won the toss, the Windies skipper decided to bowl first, considering the weather. Sheldon Cottrell started off with a clinical over but it did not fetch him a wicket. But his hard work paid off in the 3rd over, when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq with a gem of a delivery. Big man Andre Russell picked up a couple in a flash. Following that, Oshane Thomas joined the party along with captain Jason Holder, who toppled the rest of the Pakistan batting order like a house of cards.

In reply, Chris Gayle’s half century and a supporting act from Nicholas Pooran were enough to see them through. Oshane Thomas, who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’, finished with figures of 4 for 27. Jason Holder took three wickets from his 5 overs. Andre Russell picked up a couple while Cottrell chipped in with one. This win will give them a huge boost ahead of their second clash against Australia on June 6 at the same venue. The fact that they won’t have to travel will keep them fresh.

The last time the West Indies won the World Cup was in England back in 1979 with a legendary team led by Clive Lloyd. With immense firepower in their batting line up and an improving bowling attack, they might earn themselves a shot at the title after a 40-year long wait.