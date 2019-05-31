×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Indies bounce out Pakistan for their second lowest total in World Cup history

sounak.mullick
CONTRIBUTOR
News
87   //    31 May 2019, 19:08 IST

Oshane Thomas took four wickets in the match
Oshane Thomas took four wickets in the match

The West Indies pace attack made merry at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, restricting Pakistan to a mere 105 runs to claim full points in their opening clash of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Jason Holder and Co. won the match by 7 wickets and the island nation would be pleased with the way they have played so far. But it was remarkable that all the ten wickets were taken by their fast bowlers, which is a good sign for them ahead of the other matches because they are known to have a weaker bowling unit.

Having won the toss, the Windies skipper decided to bowl first, considering the weather. Sheldon Cottrell started off with a clinical over but it did not fetch him a wicket. But his hard work paid off in the 3rd over, when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq with a gem of a delivery. Big man Andre Russell picked up a couple in a flash. Following that, Oshane Thomas joined the party along with captain Jason Holder, who toppled the rest of the Pakistan batting order like a house of cards.

In reply, Chris Gayle’s half century and a supporting act from Nicholas Pooran were enough to see them through. Oshane Thomas, who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’, finished with figures of 4 for 27. Jason Holder took three wickets from his 5 overs. Andre Russell picked up a couple while Cottrell chipped in with one. This win will give them a huge boost ahead of their second clash against Australia on June 6 at the same venue. The fact that they won’t have to travel will keep them fresh.

The last time the West Indies won the World Cup was in England back in 1979 with a legendary team led by Clive Lloyd. With immense firepower in their batting line up and an improving bowling attack, they might earn themselves a shot at the title after a 40-year long wait. 


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle Oshane Thomas
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan fold for 105 against West Indies 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dark horses West Indies take on unpredictable Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: When Pakistan knocked West Indies out of 2011 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan: Why Windies will win their opening encounter
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Pakistan might lose to West Indies at Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us