West Indies Breakout League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The West Indies Breakout League 2025 is set to be played from April 25 to May 11. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will serve as a host to all 17 games of the tournament.

Six teams, namely Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions, and Windward Islands Infernos, are taking part in the tournament.

The competition will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing the other five teams once. The top team after the completion of the league stage will directly qualify for the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will battle in the playoff to stake their claim for the final to be played on May 11.

The Caribbean internationals like Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, and Kevin Sinclair are a few of the star players who will be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads of the tournament.

West Indies Breakout League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, April 25

Match 1 - Guyana Rainforest Rangers vs Windward Islands Infernos, 11:30 PM

Saturday, April 26

Match 2 - Trinidad & Tobago Legions vs Barbados Pelicans, 4:30 AM

Match 3 - Jamaica Titans vs Leeward Islands Thunder, 11:30 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 4 - Trinidad & Tobago Legions vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers, 4:30 AM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 5 - Jamaica Titans vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 6 - Barbados Pelicans vs Windward Islands Infernos, 4:30 AM

Match 7 - Trinidad & Tobago Legions vs Jamaica Titans, 11:30 PM

Thursday, May 1

Match 8 - Barbados Pelicans vs Leeward Islands Thunder, 4:30 AM

Friday, May 2

Match 9 - Jamaica Titans vs Barbados Pelicans, 11:30 PM

Saturday, May 3

Match 10 - Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions, 4:30 AM

Sunday, May 4

Match 11 - Windward Islands Infernos vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions, 11:30 PM

Monday, May 5

Match 12 - Guyana Rainforest Rangers vs Leeward Islands Thunder, 4:30 AM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 13 - Barbados Pelicans vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 14 - Jamaica Titans vs Windward Islands Infernos, 4:30 AM

Match 15 - Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos, 11:30 PM

Friday, May 10

Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Saturday, May 11

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

West Indies Breakout League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The fans interested in catching a glimpse of the live action can hop on to the FanCode app and website.

West Indies Breakout League 2025: Full Squads

Barbados Pelicans

Shian Brathwaite, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Leniko Boucher, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Sion Hackett, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Junior Sinclair, Amari Goodridge, Nathan Sealy, Zishan Motara, Demetrius Richards

Guyana Rainforest Rangers

Ashmead Nedd, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savory, Nial Smith, Kevlon Anderson, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Zeynul Ramsammy, Quentin Sampson, Jediah Blades, Richie Looknauth, Riyad Latiff

Jamaica Titans

Ramaal Lewis, Leroy Lugg, Jeavor Royal, Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, Andrew Rambaran, Reon Edwards, Michael Clarke, Tamarie Redwood, Brian Barnes, Zion Brathwaite, Govasta Edmond, Deethmar Anderson

Leeward Islands Thunder

Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Mikyle Louis, Cameron Pennyfeather, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Nathan Edward, Jaden Carmichael, Jewel Andrew, Micah McKenzie, Michael Palmer

Trinidad & Tobago Legions

Jyd Goolie, Amir Jangoo, Cephas Cooper, Joshua Da Silva, Joshua James, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Shaaron Lewis, Navin Bidaisee, Kamil Pooran, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Mikkel Govia, Crystian Thurton, Damion Joachim

Windward Islands Infernos

Shamar Springer, Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Darel Cyrus, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Noelle Leo, Lee John, Keon Gaston

