West Indies Championship 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 57th edition of the West Indies Championship, organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI), is set to begin on January 29 and will run through to April 12. Over this period, 28 matches will be played across seven rounds at 13 venues.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format with eight teams competing for the prestigious title: Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses & Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy, and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

In the previous season, the Guyana Harpy Eagles clinched the championship, defeating Combined Campuses & Colleges by eight wickets.

This victory, combined with a drawn match between the Leeward Islands and Windward Islands, propelled the Harpy Eagles to the top of the points table with 103.8 points. This success marked their seventh title in the past nine seasons, reinforcing their dominance in recent years.

The winner of the tournament will receive a prize of $250,000 while the runner-up will be awarded $100,000. The Director of West Indies Cricket highlighted that the return of the West Indies Championship is a critical element in the region’s cricket development pathway.

The participation of eight teams further emphasizes the commitment to first-class cricket, which continues to serve as a vital foundation for nurturing future Test cricketers.

The tournament will showcase a range of renowned international cricketers, including Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Dominic Drakes, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Rakheem Cornwall, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, and many other prominent stars from West Indies cricket.

This edition promises to be another exciting chapter in the ongoing growth and success of regional cricket in the West Indies. On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

West Indies Championship 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, January 29 - Saturday, February 1

Match 1 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride, Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7:30 PM

Match 2 - West Indies Academy vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Coolidge, 7:30 PM

Match 3 - Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown, 7:30 PM

Match 4 - Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, February 5 - Saturday, February 8

Match 5 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7:30 PM

Match 6 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, 7:30 PM

Match 7 - Barbados Pride vs West Indies Academy, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, 10:30 PM

Match 8 - Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, February 12 - Saturday, February 15

Match 9 - Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, 7:30 PM

Match 10 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Match 11 - Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Windsor Park, Roseau, 7:30 PM

Match 12 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs West Indies Academy, Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5 - Saturday, March 8

Match 13 - Barbados Pride vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, 7:30 PM

Match 14 - West Indies Academy vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Coolidge, 7:30 PM

Match 15 - Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, 7:30 PM

Match 16 - Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Sabina Park, Kingston, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, March 12 - Saturday, March 15

Match 17 - Barbados Pride vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, 7:30 PM

Match 18 - Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Guyana National Stadium, Providence, 7:30 PM

Match 19 - West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Coolidge, 7:30 PM

Match 20 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, April 2 - Saturday, April 5

Match 21 - Combined Campuses and Colleges vs West Indies Academy, Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine, 7:30 PM

Match 22 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Warner Park, Basseterre, 7:30 PM

Match 23 - Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, 7:30 PM

Match 24 - Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, April 9 - Saturday, April 12

Match 25 - Combined Campuses and Colleges vs Jamaica Scorpions, Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine, 7:30 PM

Match 26 - Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, 7:30 PM

Match 27 - Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride, Warner Park, Basseterre, 10:30 PM

Match 28 - West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, 10:30 PM

West Indies Championship 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the West Indies Championship on the West Indies Cricket YouTube channel.

West Indies Championship 2025: Full Squads

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Kanhaiya Ramkarran, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Rampertab Ramnauth, Sachin Singh, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Adams, Devon Lord, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Kemol Savory (Wk), Tevin Imlach (c) & (Wk), Ashmead Nedd, Isai Thorne, Junior Sinclair, Nial Smith, Richie Looknauth, Sylus Tyndall, Veerasammy Permaul.

Barbados Pride

Kadeem Alleyne, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Jones, Zachary McCaskie, Dominic Drakes, Kyle Mayers (c), Nyeem Young, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Demetrius Richards (Wk), Leniko Boucher (Wk), Chemar Holder, Javed Leacock, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Smith, Nathan Sealy.

West Indies Academy

Ackeem Auguste, Justin Jagessar, Nimar Bolden, Teddy Bishop, Andrew Rambaran, Joshua Bishop, Micheal Palmer, Rivaldo Clarke (Wk), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (Wk), Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Kelvin Pitman, McKenny Clarke, Raneico Smith, Zishan Motara.

Leeward Island Hurricanes

Chesney Hughes, Dimitri Adams, Justin Greaves, Kadeem Henry, Keacy Carty, Mikyle Louis, Tyrone Williams, Cameron Pennyfeather, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis, Karima Gore, Kofi James, Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Jahmar Hamilton (Wk), Jaleel Clarke (Wk), Jewel Andrew (Wk), Akadianto Willett, Daniel Doram, Hayden Walsh, Javier Spencer, Oshane Thomas.

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Alick Athanaze, Asif Hooper, Desron Maloney, Jeremy Solozano, Johnnel Eugene, Sunil Ambris (c), Kavem Hodge, Shadrack Descarte, Shamar Springer, Dillon Douglas (Wk), Stephan Pascal (Wk), Darel Cyrus, Darius Martin, Gilon Tyson, Kenneth Dember, Keon Gaston, Ryan John.

Jamaica Scorpions

Carlos Brown, Daniel Beckford (Wk), Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Kirk Mckenzie, Odain McCatty, Brad Barnes, Javelle Glen, Odean Smith, Jordan Johnson (Wk), Romaine Morrison (Wk), Gordon Bryan, Govasta Edmond, Jeavor Royal, Marquino Mindley, Ojay Shields, Pete Salmon, Tamarie Redwood.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force

Isaiah Rajah, Jyd Goolie, Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Amir Jangoo (Wk), Joshua Da Silva (c) & (Wk), Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Joshua James, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds.

Combined Campuses and Colleges

Johann Jeremiah, Jonathan Drakes, Kamil Pooran, Kieran Powell, Shamarh Brooks (c), Shaqkere Parris, Abhijai Mansingh, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Greaves, Crystian Thurton (Wk), Demario Richards (Wk), Akeem Jordan, Amari Goodridge, Khari Campbell, Mikkel Govia.

