West Indies Emerging will host Ireland Emerging in the first unofficial Test of the two-match series, starting on Saturday, November 25. The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, and Fionn Hand are are few names from the Irish side to watch out for. They have the exposure of playing on the big stage and repeating their nation in the past.

Hosts West Indies, on the other hand, will rely on the likes of Ackeem Auguste, captain Nyeem Young, and Ashmead Nedd. Both teams will look to start the series on a winning note.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Details

Match: West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 1st Unofficial Test, Ireland Emerging tour of West Indies, 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Pitch Report

The pitch in Antigua will assist pacers right from the word go. The batters will have to choose their shots carefully to keep their wickets intact and put up a strong total on the board.

As the game progresses, the pitch is expected to slow down a bit, making it tougher for batters to find their shots. Thus, winning the toss and opting to bat first would be the right decision.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Weather Forecast

The forecast is great for a game of cricket as there are no signs of rain on all five days. It’s going to be cloudy and overcast. with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Probable XIs

West Indies Emerging

Matthew Nandu, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (WK), Nyeem Young (c), Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Ashmead Nedd, McKenny Clarke, Junior Sinclair, and Kelvin Pittman.

Ireland Emerging

Stephen Doheny (c & wk), Liam McCarthy, James McCollum, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Cade Carmichael, Gavin Hoey, Morgan Topping, Adam Rosslee, Fionn Hand, and Matthew Foster.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Prediction

The hosts will have a slight advantage, having the experience of playing on Caribbean pitches. The pressure will be on the Stephen Doheny-led side.

However, they have a few players who’ve played international games and will look to use their experience to cause an upset.

Prediction: West Indies Emerging to win the match.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Fancode