West Indies ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details

West Indies have not been up to the mark in red ball cricket

ICC has launched the ICC World Test Championship with the goal to revive the most prestigious form of cricket. The T20 carnivals and glamour have reduced the craze of Test cricket but with the inception of this 9-team tournament, one can expect the Test cricket comring into the mainstream discussion again. Each country will play 3 home series and 3 away series before the top two teams lock horns at the iconic Lord's to win the coveted championship.

The first ever world champions of cricket, West Indies have lost their touch in the Test matches. Their team stands at the eighth position in the ICC Test rankings but as they have always played well in the ICC tournaments, expect the Caribbean side to leave their mark on this tourney as well.

Now, let us have a look at the complete time-table and schedule for the West Indies team in the ICC World Test Championship.

West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time table

India Tour of West Indies, 2019

August 22nd-26th: West Indies vs India, First Test, Antigua

August 30th-September 3rd: West Indies vs India, Second Test, Jamaica

West Indies tour of England, 2020

June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, First Test, London

June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, Second Test, Birmingham

June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, Third Test, London

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020

July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, First Test, TBD

July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD

West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, First Test, TBD

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD

West Indies tour of Bangladesh, 2020-21

January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, First Test, TBD

January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD

January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies, 2020-21

February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

