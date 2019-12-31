West Indies name Trevor Penney as assistant coach for ODIs and T20Is

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Trevor Penney (Credits: Espncricinfo)

What’s the story?

West Indies have appointed experienced fielding coach, Trevor Penney to assume the role of assistant coach for the Caribbean outfit’s white-ball teams. The former Zimbabwe international’s tenure would begin from the 2nd of January, 2020 with his first assignment being the home series against Ireland.

In case you didn’t know

Penney has gained an enormous amount of experience working with a variety of teams over the years. While he has coached international sides, he has also dipped into the franchise world of T20 cricket, meaning that he is one of the more seasoned coaches in the cricketing circuit.

The heart of the matter

Having been a part of numerous Caribbean Premier League teams, Penney was understandably overjoyed with the new responsibility he has been entrusted with. However, that didn’t stop him from outlining the goals he wanted to achieve with the West Indies. He quipped,

I'm thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons. I've been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like 'home away from home' for me being involved in the CPL.

We have two big T20 World Cups coming up [in Australia 2020 and India 2021] and it's my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and hopefully win those two major ICC events.

Phil Simmons, the current West Indies coach, also welcomed the arrival of Penney, stating that his expertise and energy would lend a lot of strength to a nation trying to resurrect its faltering cricketing status.

What’s next?

The West Indies gave an excellent account of themselves in the recently concluded series against India where they ran the Men In Blue incredibly close. Thus, they would be wanting to continue in a similar vein and subsequently build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2020.