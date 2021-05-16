West Indies rest all-rounder Jason Holder for training camp ahead of South Africa series

Senior West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder won’t be part of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) high-performance training camp ahead of the upcoming Test against South Africa. The two-Test series in West Indies will begin with the first match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (DSCG) on June 12.

CWI management has decided to rest Holder ahead of the series against the Proteas as part of West Indies’ load management strategy. Holder was in India for IPL 2021 and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad before the tournament was suspended indefinitely as COVID-19 cases started growing in the bio-bubble.

West Indies’ training camp is expected to begin camp in St Lucia on Sunday and will include 30 players. Two 'best v best' inter-squad games will be played as part of the preparations. Jason Holder is expected to join the camp at the end of the month.

Apart from Jason Holder, Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and pace bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph will also not be part of the camp. The three are currently taking part in the English County Championship and will join the squad if selected for the Test series.

Holder was the only West Indies cricketer to be given an all-format contract when the retainer contracts were announced recently. However, in an interview a few days later, he lamented that he had not been given his due by West Indies cricket despite representing the Windies wholeheartedly.

Camp crucial for our preparation for South Africa series: West Indies coach Phil Simmons

The West Indies squad for the training camp has undergone quarantine protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health. West Indies head coach Phil Simmons and his team will lead the camp.

Speaking about the training camp, Simmons said:

"This camp is very important for our preparation for the upcoming Test Series against South Africa and for the rest of our busy and exciting summer. We will continue the work which we began last year in England, to further develop our Test team into a force to be reckoned with in world cricket," Simmons said.

"We welcome the good news of a rise to sixth in the ICC Test Rankings. However, this is just the beginning of our journey and we know we have lots of hard work ahead of us," he added.

The Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (DSCG) in St Lucia will host both the Tests against South Africa. The first Test will be played from June 12-16 and the second from June 18-22.