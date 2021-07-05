3 West Indies players who disappointed in the T20I series loss against South Africa

West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, conceded the T20I series 3-2 against South Africa in a closely fought contest. The hosts looked dominant on paper and were considered the favorites to win the five-match series comfortably. The return of some of their big players in Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons meant expectations were high from Pollard's team.

West Indies, who are the current T20 World Cup title holders, won their first match comfortably but lost the next two. They then bounced back to win the fourth match, but were beaten by the Proteas in the decider and lost the series 3-2.

Great series win for @OfficialCSA in the Caribbean. @shamsi90 match winning performance with the ball in every game. Well deserved MOS. @QuinnyDeKock69 special with the bat the whole series.👏👏🔥🇿🇦 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) July 4, 2021

The likes of Bravo, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards performed really well for the Men in Maroon. However, some of the big guns like Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder disappointed in the five-match series.

WI leading T20I bowler tops the table for Most Wickets in the #WIvSA series! 🥇



Congrats Champion! @DJBravo47 #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/gQRrTpfUzn — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 3, 2021

Here, we analyze the three West Indies players who disappointed in the recently concluded T20I series against the Proteas.

#3 Chris Gayle

The 41-year old batsman from Jamaica had a rather quiet series for his standards. In four matches, Chris Gayle scored just 56 runs with only one knock in excess of 30.

Gayle batted at number 3 for West Indies throughout the series while Fletcher and Simmons were alternately paired with Evin Lewis for the opening spot. The Universe Boss faced a lot of difficulty negotiating the spinners of South Africa, which was strange given his exploits in the IPL over the years. Gayle has also batted at number three for the Punjab Kings in recent years, so his inability to score runs against the Proteas while occupying that spot was quite disappointing.

On the bright side, Gayle picked up a wicket during the series for the West Indies with his off-breaks.

#2 Andre Russell

West Indies will be worried with the bowling form of Andre Russell

Despite his reputation as one of the cleanest hitters in modern cricket, Andre Russell's performance in this series would have given Pollard and the think tank more selection headaches.

Included late in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa, Russel's performances were satisfactory only in patches. He played a couple of quickfire knocks but scored just 62 runs in five matches at an average of 15.50. Russel also failed to take the West Indies past their targets when it mattered, something he had excelled in previously.

He struggled with the ball as well and only managed to scalp four Proteas wickets in the entire series.

⚪ 2 IN A ROW



Andre Russell also chases a wide one and he finds Ngidi at point, who takes a brilliant catch



🌴 @windiescricket 110/5 after 14.4 overs

🎯 59 required off 32 balls



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 3, 2021

#1 Kieron Pollard

Pollard had a series to forget against South Africa

Skipper Kieron Pollard was perhaps the biggest let down for the West Indies in the five-match series against the Proteas. The big man from Trinidad was pretty average with the ball, managing just a solitary wicket in five matches at an average of 60.

With the bat, he led his team to victory in the fourth match with an unbeaten 51. However, he could only manage a paltry total of 66 runs in the other four innings. Pollard's struggle against spin was pretty evident as George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi kept him and the other Windies power hitters on a leash throughout the series.

Kieron Pollard: "Taking a quick single and the sniper on top of the hill got me in the back of the leg.... South Africa were just better than us throughout the series."



LIVE COMMS:

👉 https://t.co/EHl7PReoD8 👈 #WIvSA | #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/ngDZECnWAj — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) July 3, 2021

With the T20 World Cup to come later this year, Pollard would have hoped for a better performance from himself and his team. However, he and the West Indies have a lot to ponder over ahead of the showpiece event.

