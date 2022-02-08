West Indies Test Championship 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced the return of the regional red-ball championship to give West Indian cricketers a chance to grab a spot in the national team ahead of the Test series against England.

The first two rounds will be played in February, while the other three rounds are scheduled for May 2022.

Barbados Pride will enter the tournament as strong favorites, having won the title last season. They will face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their first match of the season.

CWI has also brought in a unique "player loan" feature to ensure smooth scheduling of matches.

If a player gets ruled out of any game due to COVID-19, the respective team can pick a player from other teams to finalize their starting XI for their fixtures. A total of six teams will take part in the competition.

CEO of CWI Johnny Grave and Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket, had their say on the resumption of the red-ball championship in West Indies.

"Following detailed planning over the past six months, we are delighted to finally announce the return of the West Indies Championship. This is exciting news as we know the teams have been putting in hours of hard work in the nets, patiently waiting for the matches to be confirmed and are looking forward to being back on the field and entertaining their fans.

"These upcoming matches are especially crucial as we host England in the Apex Test Series in March, so the 'Championship' will be the ideal preparation for our Test players as well," Grave said.

Jimmy Adams stated:

"I am pleased to see the re-introduction of regional four-day cricket for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. This competition plays a critical role in our player-development pathway and, after almost two years, we are delighted to have our regional players back playing competitively in this format."

West Indies Test Championship 2022: Full Schedule

All matches commence at 7:30 PM IST

Round 1 – February 9-12

Barbados Pride v Leeward Island Hurricanes

Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles

Trinidad and Tobago v Jamaica Scorpions

Round 2 – February 15-18

Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions

Guyana Harpy Eagles v Leeward Island Hurricanes

Trinidad and Tobago v Windward Islands Volcanoes

The schedule for the remaining three rounds will be released in due course.

West Indies Test Championship 2022: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

West Indies Test Championship 2022: Squads

Barbados Pride

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Springer, Jomel Warrican. (EZS)

Windward Island Volcanoes

Kavem Hodge (captain), Keron Cottoy, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Kimani Melius, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Teddy Bishop, Darel Cyrus, Josh Thomas, Ackeem Auguste

Jamaica Scorpions

John Campbell (captain), Brad Barnes, Jermaine Blackwood, Gordon Bryan, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Patrick Harty, Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Alwyn Williams, Oraine Williams

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Askhaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph and Antony Adams

T&T Red Force

Imran Khan (captain), Joshua Da Silva, Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bryan Charles, Shannon Gabriel

Leeward Islands

Also Read Article Continues below

Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Colin Archibald, Keacy Carty, Rahkeem Cornwall, Daniel Doram, Nino Henry, Montcin Hodge, Kofi James, Amir Jangoo, Jeremiah Louis, Kian Pemberton, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Devon Thomas, Terance Wade.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar