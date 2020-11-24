3 reasons why West Indies could beat New Zealand in the Test series

The West Indies will embark on their 12th tour of New Zealand with a two-match Test series, which will start in Hamilton on 3rd December. On their 11 previous tours to the country, the West Indies have played 29 Tests winning 7, losing 12 and 10 Tests ending in draws.

Out of all the Test series they have played in New Zealand, the West Indies have triumphed in 3 series. New Zealand have won 6 series with 2 series ending in draws. The West Indies have not won a Test series on New Zealand soil in 25 years and will look to rectify this when the two sides meet.

The West Indies have a well-balanced squad with a mix of experienced as well as young players. We look at 3 reasons why the West Indies could beat New Zealand in the Test series.

#1. A strong pace attack

Kemar Roach will spearhead the West Indies pace attack

The West Indies have a strong fast bowling unit, which is essential to succeed in the conditions in New Zealand. In Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder, the team has 3 experienced pacers who have been successful in Test cricket.

Roach has tasted success against New Zealand in the past in the past and has picked up 33 Test wickets against the Kiwis at an impressive average of 22.36. Roach has played Test cricket for more than 11 years and will be a useful bowler in New Zealand.

Shannon Gabriel is another potent weapon that West Indies have in their pace armoury, and he can unsettle the Kiwi batsman with his raw pace. He has picked up 13 wickets in 5 Tests against New Zealand. The combination of Roach and Gabriel with the new ball has been a successful one for the West Indies and the duo will look to unsettle the Kiwi top order with the new ball.

Jason Holder has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West Indies in Test cricket for the past three to four seasons. The West Indies skipper has tasted success in Test cricket against almost all the Test-playing nations but is yet to prove his worth against the Kiwis.

In 2 Tests against the Kiwis, the West Indies skipper has picked up 3 wickets and will look will improve his record against the hosts in the upcoming series.

Apart from the trio mentioned above, the West Indies have two young pacers in Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul. The two players have done well in limited-overs cricket and will look to make a mark in Test cricket as and when they are given an opportunity to play for the West Indies.

#2. Experienced middle-order

Bravo is an experienced middle-order batsman.

The West Indies outfit has an experienced middle order, which consists of individuals who have played a considerable amount of Test cricket.

Darren Bravo has been involved in Test cricket for more than a decade and has played 54 Tests in his career. He has an incredible record against the Kiwis, in particular, and has scored 447 runs against them at an impressive average of 49.67. He will be the key player for the West Indies in the upcoming Test series.

Jermaine Blackwood tasted success against England in the 3-match Test series earlier this year. The middle-order batsman scored 211 runs at an average of 35.17, with 2 half-centuries to his name. Blackwood played with a lot of maturity in the tough batting conditions in England.

Roston Chase is another important player in the West Indies middle-order. He averages 30.87 in 64 Test innings and has the temperament to play a long patient innings.

Shane Dowrich, the wicketkeeper-batsman is a gutsy player and has 3 Test centuries to his credit. He has a good technique with the bat and has the ability to accumulate runs. Dowrich is known to put a price on his wicket and has played 34 Tests over a period of 5 years.

Apart from the players mentioned above, Jason Holder is also a handy batsman in the lower middle order and can score vital runs for the team. The West Indies middle-order seems to be a settled one but it will a challenge to score runs against an experienced Kiwi bowling attack.

#3. The presence of 2 reliable all-rounders

Jason Holder is the number one all-rounder in Test cricket.

The success of any team is dependant on the all-rounders in the squad and the West Indies Test team is blessed with not one but two reliable all-rounders.

Roston Chase has been one of the main reasons for the recent success of West Indies in Test cricket. He is a handy middle-order batsman who averages 30.87 in 64 Test innings and has 5 Test centuries to his name.

With the ball, Chase has picked up 69 Test wickets. Chase has often been the go-to-man for the skipper when a wicket is needed. With his all-round skills, he is an indispensable member of the West Indies Test team.

Jason Holder is the number 1 all-rounder as per the ICC Test rankings. The West Indies skipper averages 31.94 with the bat and has 3 Test centuries to his name, including a double century.

Holder is equally effective with the ball and has picked up 116 wickets at an average of 26.70. He is a real asset to the West Indies Test team and is a guiding force for the young players in the squad.

All in all, the West Indies team has a balanced outfit, consisting of an experienced middle-order, a strong pace attack and reliable all-rounders. The team, which is led by Jason Holder, will look to create history by becoming the first West Indies team to win a Test series on New Zealand soil in 25 years.