West Indies U-19s vs New Zealand U-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Can New Zealand U-19s upset the tabletoppers of group B?

The second quarter-final of U-19 World Cup 2020 Super League will feature a clash between the New Zealand U-19s and the dominant West Indies U-19s. The Kiwis were not at their best in the group stage but Jesse Tashkoff's boys will have the golden opportunity of knocking their unbeaten opponents out of the tournament with a solid performance in the upcoming match.

This match between West Indies U-19s and New Zealand U-19s will start at 1:30 PM IST at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Talking about the performances of the two teams so far in this tournament first, New Zealand U-19s had kicked off their tourney with a rain-marred encounter against Japan U-19s where both the teams earned one point each. In their next match, they edged Sri Lanka U-19s but were handed a 44-run defeat by India U-19s in their final group fixture. The win over the islanders helped them secure the second position in group A.

West Indies U-19s defied all expectations in group B as they topped the group which also featured Australia U-19s and England U-19s. Kimani Melius and co. defeated the Aussies by 3 wickets to begin their campaign and then, they beat England by 71 runs. They ended the group stage with a cakewalk versus Nigeria U-19s.

New Zealand U-19s will rest their hopes on the duo of Rhys Mariu and Fergus Lellman as the two batsmen will have the onus of scoring the runs for the young Black Caps. On the other hand, West Indies U-19s will expect Jayden Seales and Ashmead Nedd to trouble New Zealand U-19s with their bowling skills.

Squads

West Indies U-19s

Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young.

New Zealand U-19s

Jesse Tashkoff (c), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White.