West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

In the third match of the three-match youth ODI series, West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will lock horns at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, West Indies on Thursday, December 30.

South Africa started the series on a winning note, defeating their counterparts by 18 runs in their first youth ODI. The visitors put up 146 runs in 34.2 overs. The hosts failed to create an impact and were bundled out for just 128 runs in 34.3 overs, losing the game by 18 runs.

In the second Youth ODI, South Africa posted just 103 runs batting first in 31.3 overs. West Indies batters put up a brilliant show this time around to go past the score in just 23.2 overs after losing two wickets.

The Ackeem Auguste-led West Indies U19 side would be keen to end the series on a winning note and continue their winning momentum going into the final game of the three-match series.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Match Details

Match: West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 3

Date and Time: December 30, Thursday, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, West Indies

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Weather Report

It’s going to be sunny during the contest and there will be no rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 25-26 degrees Celsius.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

The track looks two-paced, with batters struggling a lot to score runs right from the powerplay overs. Slow bowlers would love to bowl on these slow and sticky pitches. Anything above 200 would be a good score on this wicket.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19

Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett(wk), Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Isai Thorne.

South Africa U19

Jade Smith, Valintine Kitime, Andile Simelane, GJ Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kaden Solomon (wk), Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tsaka, George Van Heerden(c), Hardus Coetzer, Mickey Copeland.

West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Prediction

Both sides have had neck-to-neck encounters. However, the West Indies U19 team gave a better performance in both matches, though they lost their initial encounter. They will use their home conditions well and put up a winning show in the third and final match to seal the series 2-1.

Prediction: West Indies U19 to win this encounter

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

